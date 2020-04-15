You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Election win for South Korea's Moon could revive economic goals

Wed, Apr 15, 2020 - 5:50 AM

BT_20200415_NAHKOREA15_4089354.jpg
Mr Moon's success in containing one of the first flashpoints of the virus outside China has revived his approval ratings.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

Seoul

IF SOUTH Korea's president can leverage his success fighting the novel coronavirus to help his party win Wednesday's elections, it could give him fresh momentum to reshape an economy reeling from the pandemic.

Moon Jae-in's success in containing one of the first flashpoints of the virus outside China has revived his approval ratings and will likely help his Democratic Party of Korea keep control of the National Assembly.

The crisis has also brought Mr Moon's opposition closer to him in support of economic stimulus, with the only big question now being the amount.

The Bank of Korea has joined the effort, too, by slashing interest rates and pledging to buy bonds.

SEE ALSO

S Korea reports recovered coronavirus patients testing positive again

Just a few months ago, sluggish growth and political scandals threatened Mr Moon with electoral defeat. But the coronavirus has shifted the odds in the president's favour, offering potential to continue with efforts to reduce inequality by prioritising wages and tightening rules on expensive housing development once the worst of the virus impact is over.

"A win by the ruling party will reinforce the administration's faith in those policies," said Ryoo Jae-woo, an economics professor at Seoul's Kookmin University. "Moon will keep pushing in the direction of his platform."

A victory by the opposition United Future Party (UFP), on the other hand, could move corporate tax cuts near the top of the economic agenda.

It would also essentially make Mr Moon a lame-duck president for the rest of his single, five-year term.

That scenario seems unlikely. Despite a history of South Korean election surprises that make predictions tricky, polls released last week showed Mr Moon's party leading the UFP about two to one, suggesting it will add to the 120 seats it holds in South Korea's 300-member Parliament.

Before the virus transformed the global landscape, Mr Moon's track record on the economy was mixed.

He was originally elected president on promises to boost the incomes of average Koreans, address rising wealth inequality and curb the influence of chaebol conglomerates.

But the economy is still heavily reliant on the sprawling chaebol controlled by a handful of wealthy families, despite moves to unwind cross-shareholdings.

Some of Mr Moon's key initiatives were also seen to back fire. Double-digit hikes in the minimum wage in 2018 and 2019, for example, ended up triggering lay-offs and discouraging employment, so higher wages haven't translated into faster economic growth, some analysts say.

With the virus now slamming the brakes on global trade, many economists expect South Korea to grow this year at the weakest pace since the Asian financial crisis two decades ago, or even contract.

Mr Moon has acknowledged that his minimum-wage hikes haven't been as effective as hoped and backed away from trying another big one this year. He's likely to pivot more after the election.

Instead of focusing on raising wages, he'll use government hiring as a way to increase aggregate income, according to economist Kim Jung-sik at Seoul's Yonsei University.

That is likely to sit better with people more concerned about having work than the rate of pay after the virus lockdown.

"He'll face the question of which is more important - higher wages or more jobs," Mr Kim said. "And he'll probably go with more jobs. But the wage-led growth strategy is still key to his administration's identity."

In the short term, what to do on the stimulus front is the big issue in Korea, just as it is everywhere else.

Mr Moon says he wants a second extra budget to provide direct payments to households.

He's already passed one extra budget worth 11.7 trillion won (S$13.6 billion) to try to support the health care industry and the jobs market, along with a 100 trillion won loan package to help small businesses and financial markets survive the crisis.

Opposition leader Hwang Kyo-ahn, the former prime minister who heads the UFP, is calling for even bolder stimulus, including 40 trillion won of what he calls coronavirus bonds for the public.

He also says he wants to divert 100 trillion won from the existing budget, though the details are vague.

"Regardless of the outcome of the election, there will be more fiscal stimulus to keep the Korean economy afloat," said Sung Won Sohn, an economist at Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles. "Since Korea is an export-dependent economy, the global recession will keep Korea's economic growth near zero in 2020." BLOOMBERG

Government & Economy

Covid-19 will shake up dorm market for workers: analysts

Global recession to be worst since Great Depression: IMF

List of essential services to be cut back to curb worker commute

S$8m fund to save jobs, help media freelancers during Covid-19 crisis

Camtech, JN Medsys to boost supply of Covid-19 test kits

Frequency of trains, buses to be cut as public ridership plunges

BREAKING NEWS

Apr 15, 2020 12:15 AM
Banking & Finance

Rich nations moving toward virus debt relief for poor countries

[PARIS] Rich nations appeared Tuesday to be moving towards a temporary debt relief deal to help poor countries...

Apr 15, 2020 12:05 AM
Transport

US awards airports US$10b in grants amid travel falloff

[WASHINGTON] The US Transportation Department on Tuesday awarded nearly US$10 billion to US airports struggling with...

Apr 14, 2020 11:49 PM
Companies & Markets

DLF says financial controller quit less than 3 months as job demands were 'not within his expectations'

DLF Holdings said its provisional financial controller quit less than three months into the job only because the...

Apr 14, 2020 11:48 PM
Banking & Finance

Pandemic exposing 'cracks' in financial system, bank losses 'likely' says IMF

[WASHINGTON] The novel coronavirus outbreak has exposed "cracks" in the global financial system and "will likely"...

Apr 14, 2020 11:07 PM
Life & Culture

Woman fined for taking turtle for a walk in Rome

[ROME] An Italian woman who took her pizza-sized turtle out for a walk has been fined 400 euros (S$621) by the Roman...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.