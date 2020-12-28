You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Elections Department to operate from new site in Novena Rise from Jan 4

Mon, Dec 28, 2020 - 8:39 PM

yq-electionsdept-28122020.jpg
The Elections Department took over the site at 11 Novena Rise (above) after Balestier Hill Secondary School moved out.
BT PHOTO: ALPHONSUS CHERN

[SINGAPORE] The Elections Department (ELD) will relocate from its current Prinsep Street building to Novena Rise, and operate from the site of a former school from next Monday (Jan 4).

The move, first announced in January last year, will merge the ELD's corporate office and training centre, the latter of which is now located at Victoria Street.

Operations at Prinsep and Victoria Street will cease with the move.

The department, which falls under the Prime Minister's Office, previously said that the move to Novena Rise required minimal renovation works.

The site used to belong to Balestier Hill Secondary School but was taken over by the department after the school moved out following its merger with Beatty Secondary School in January 2017.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

The ELD was set up in 1947 to train election officers, maintain and update registers of electors, and plan for the logistics of elections.

The department was previously located in Shenton Way at what is now known as the AXA Tower. Before that, it was situated at the site of the current National Gallery of Singapore in St Andrew's Road.

Plans for the buildings ELD currently occupies have not been announced yet.

THE STRAITS TIMES

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Duterte approves record Philippine budget for pandemic recovery

Malaysia extends virus curbs by two weeks as cases stay elevated

EU-UK trade deal gets nod from bloc's top envoys in Brussels

Consortium led by Singapore's GIC to invest US$203.24m in Vingroup medical unit

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

UK poised to clear Astra shot as need for vaccines grows

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 28, 2020 08:58 PM
Transport

Signalling fault hits Downtown Line during evening peak hours: SBS Transit

[SINGAPORE] The journey between Expo and Geylang Bahru stations on the Downtown Line will take commuters an...

Dec 28, 2020 08:22 PM
Consumer

Philippines troops, ministers get Covid-19 vaccine before approval

[MANILA] Some Philippine soldiers and Cabinet ministers have already received Covid-19 vaccine injections, officials...

Dec 28, 2020 07:52 PM
Government & Economy

Duterte approves record Philippine budget for pandemic recovery

[MANILA] Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has approved a record 4.5 trillion-peso (S$124.5 billion) budget for...

Dec 28, 2020 07:47 PM
Government & Economy

Malaysia extends virus curbs by two weeks as cases stay elevated

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysia extended a conditional movement control order in capital Kuala Lumpur, Sabah and Selangor by...

Dec 28, 2020 07:44 PM
Government & Economy

EU-UK trade deal gets nod from bloc's top envoys in Brussels

[BRUSSELS] European Union ambassadors gave the go-ahead to the bloc's draft free-trade agreement with the UK, paving...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Five new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, four imported and one in the community

Chaly Mah to succeed Surbana Jurong's Liew Mun Leong

Hot stock: First Reit plunges 32% after announcing rights issue

First Reit announces proposed rights issue at S$0.20 per unit to raise S$158.2m

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for