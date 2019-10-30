You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Elizabeth Warren, the candidate who keeps Wall Street up at night

Wed, Oct 30, 2019 - 7:07 AM

nz_warren_301038.jpg
With plans to raise taxes on the rich, break up tech giants and tighten regulation on banks and other corporations, Elizabeth Warren is making Wall Street increasingly nervous.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[NEW YORK] With plans to raise taxes on the rich, break up tech giants and tighten regulation on banks and other corporations, Elizabeth Warren is making Wall Street increasingly nervous.

A recent poll showed the Massachusetts senator leading the race to become the Democratic candidate for the US presidential election in 2020.

Among her most vocal - and colourful - critics, American billionaire investor Leon Cooperman predicts the stock market will plunge 25 per cent if Warren is elected.

"I believe in a progressive income tax and the rich paying more. But this is the... American dream she is shitting on," he told Politico last week.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

She wasted no time in hitting back on Twitter: "Leon, you were able to succeed because of the opportunities this country gave you. Now why don't you pitch in a bit more so everyone else has a chance at the American dream, too?"

SEE ALSO

Warren, Biden top new 2020 Democratic presidential polls

The 70-year-old progressive candidate built her reputation through years of defending consumers from bad behaviour by banks.

Dubbed one of the "New Sheriffs of Wall Street" in 2010 by Time magazine for her role in regulating banks that caused the 2008 financial crisis, Ms Warren has made reining in the financial system a central feature of her presidential campaign.

"Wall Street is generally concerned about Warren. She's advocated a programme which entails significant spending, but she hasn't been detailed or helpful on telling us how she's going to finance that spending," said financial advisor Hugh Johnson.

Those costly measures include her campaign promises such as universal health insurance and cancelling some college loan debt, and market players worry about the tax increases that may be needed to pay for them.

"An increase in corporate taxes means a drop in their income," said Gregori Volokhine, portfolio manager for Meeschaert Financial Services. And just as is the case with individuals, "Wall Street fears that will cause a decline in consumption."

Ms Warren is focused on taxing the super-rich, with what she calls the "Ultra-Millionaire Tax," which imposes an additional levy of two per cent a year on wealth over US$50 million - which would apply to the richest 75,000 households - and three per cent on US$1 billion or more.

IN THE CROSSHAIRS 

French economist Gabriel Zucman, whose work inspired the plan, estimates that this wealth tax would bring in US$2.75 trillion over 10 years.

While critics say Ms Warren's economic programme will dig a deep fiscal hole, supporters note that President Donald Trump has exploded the budget deficit, which in the latest fiscal year was just shy of US$1 trillion - US$400 billion more than when he took office, before he signed a massive corporate tax cut and even with a healthy growing economy.

A former Harvard law professor, Ms Warren is pushing for stricter oversight of powerful industries.

"There's a broad swath of sectors that would come under pressure initially if she won the nomination," said Quincy Krosby of Prudential.

The candidate also has a plan to break up large banks that she says pose a danger to the economy, and dismantle some Silicon Valley tech giants.

Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg said he was ready to "go to war" with a Warren administration, according to comments leaked to the public in early October.

The oil industry is also in the crosshairs: Ms Warren has pledged to ban hydraulic fracturing - "fracking" - which is used to extract shale gas that has helped make the United States less dependent on foreign oil, but is controversial due to serious concerns about the environmental impact.

Major drug makers too would face new limits, as the candidate has promised to require big pharma to lower many drug prices.

VEER TO THE MIDDLE? 

Shaken by her tough stances, Wall Street has grasped at any signs that things might not turn out so bad.

For one, Ms Warren, a former Republican, has described herself as "capitalist to my bones," unlike rival Bernie Sanders, a self-described democratic socialist, and may temper some of her rhetoric if she is picked to face off against Mr Trump.

"Very often in order to win the election, you have to veer towards the middle," Ms Krosby said, although she is skeptical Ms Warren will change much.

Stock market players also bet on the fact it will be nearly impossible for a Warren administration to get congressional approval for many of her policies, since Republicans are likely to retain control of the Senate and likely would probably block any reform they deem too radical.

A President Warren would then be obliged to find a way to compromise.

"The stock market has some reason to be reassured, but if you take her programme literally, there are a lot of reasons to panic," Mr Volokhine said.

AFP

Government & Economy

Zimbabwe to boost cash supply with new notes

New impeachment witness rocks White House

SGD bond market humming with further S$1b of deals expected before year-end

HK leader expects city to record negative growth in 2019

China to ease foreign investment curbs, won't force technology transfers

UK set for December election in bid to break Brexit deadlock

BREAKING

Oct 30, 2019 07:33 AM
Consumer

AT&T reveals date HBO Max will take on Disney, Netflix

[BURBANK] AT&T Inc executives on Tuesday said the company's HBO Max streaming video service that launches in May...

Oct 30, 2019 07:25 AM
Consumer

Oreos maker Mondelez raises outlook on emerging markets demand

[CHICAGO] Ritz crackers-owner Mondelez International Inc raised its 2019 sales forecast on Tuesday after reporting a...

Oct 30, 2019 07:12 AM
Banking & Finance

Sterling holds the line as FX markets try to price UK election risks

[LONDON] The British pound wobbled briefly on Tuesday as Britain looked set for a snap December election, but its...

Oct 30, 2019 07:02 AM
Consumer

Austrian Post fined over customer data misuse

[VIENNA] Austria's postal service have been fined 18 million euros (S$27.2 million) for working up data about their...

Oct 30, 2019 07:00 AM
Transport

GM earnings top expectations; forecast cut after strike

[NEW YORK] General Motors reported better-than-expected quarterly earnings on Tuesday on strong auto sales but...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly