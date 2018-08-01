You are here

Employees taking up work-related training rose to 48% in 2017: Chee Hong Tat

Wed, Aug 01, 2018 - 1:07 PM
Mr Chee, who is also Senior Minister of State for Eduction, said that the SkillsFuture Series modular courses launched in October last year by the Ministry of Education and SkillsFuture Singapore (SSG) has had over 11,000 participants as at May 30 this year.
SINGAPORE'S training participation rate, which measures the proportion of the workforce taking up work-related training, has increased for a second consecutive year.

The figure rose from 35 per cent in 2015, to 42 per cent in 2016, and stands at 48 per cent for 2017, said Senior Minister of State for Trade and Industry Chee Hong Tat.

Mr Chee, who is also Senior Minister of State for Eduction, said that the SkillsFuture Series modular courses launched in October last year by the Ministry of Education and SkillsFuture Singapore (SSG) has had over 11,000 participants as at May 30 this year.

The SkillsFuture for Digital Workplace programme, designed to help employees embrace new market trends and technologies, has benefited over 12,000 Singaporeans as at June this year since its October 2017 launch, he added.

Mr Chee gave these updates at the SkillsFuture Fellowships and SkillsFuture Employer Awards presentation ceremony on Tuesday evening, which was graced by President Halimah Yacob, who is the patron of both awards.

Some 27 companies - including eight SMEs (small and medium-sized enterprises) - received the SkillsFuture Employer Award, and 29 individuals received the SkillsFuture fellowship.

The SkillsFuture Fellowships and SkillsFuture Employer Awards are tripartite initiatives, with nominations and evaluations made by a judging panel comprising representatives from the industry, the National Trades Union Congress, SSG and Workforce Singapore.

Chairman of the judging panel Choo Chiau Beng said: "The SkillsFuture Fellowships and SkillsFuture Employer Awards are a pinnacle award to recognise individuals and employers for their commitment to skills mastery.

"We continue to receive nominations from employers and individuals across a wide spectrum of industries. Through these awards, we recognise exemplary employers that regard skills development and lifelong learning as a priority for their companies, and we celebrate the achievements of exceptional individuals with deep skills."

Mr Chee said: "This is the second year we are giving out the awards, and I am encouraged to see the SkillsFuture movement making good progress and gaining support from our employers and workers.

"This is an important part of our economic development strategy, to prepare our companies and workforce to be future-ready and to benefit from the new opportunities in our future economy."

