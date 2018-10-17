Engineering consultancy, 3 public sector agencies win Excellence Awards

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
THIS year's Business Excellence Awards have gone to an engineering consultancy - winning for the first time - and three public sector agencies who have previously been recognised.
By upholding the Singapore brand of trust and quality, the country does not need to compete
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg