You are here

Home > Government & Economy

England to require earlier 10pm closing time for pubs, eateries after virus spike

Tue, Sep 22, 2020 - 6:51 AM

rk_England_220920.jpg
All pubs, bars, restaurants and other hospitality venues across the whole of England must start closing at 10pm from Thursday as Prime Minister Boris Johnson tackles a second wave of Covid-19 infections.
PHOTO: AFP

[LONDON] All pubs, bars, restaurants and other hospitality venues across the whole of England must start closing at 10pm from Thursday as Prime Minister Boris Johnson tackles a second wave of Covid-19 infections.

Mr Johnson, who will address both parliament and the nation on Tuesday, will...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 22, 2020 06:54 AM
Government & Economy

Theresa May says government putting UK integrity at risk, could damage Northern Ireland peace

[LONDON] Former British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Monday that peace in Northern Ireland and the integrity...

Sep 22, 2020 06:47 AM
Technology

Trump vows to block any TikTok deal that allows Chinese control

[WASHINGTON] A deal to restructure ownership of the popular video app TikTok was thrown into doubt on Monday when...

Sep 22, 2020 06:45 AM
Energy & Commodities

Oil falls 5% as economic outlook dims with rising virus cases

[NEW YORK] Oil prices plunged about 5 per cent on Monday, weakening as rising coronavirus cases stoked worries about...

Sep 22, 2020 06:42 AM
Stocks

Europe: FTSE 100 sinks over 3% on lockdown fears, banks slide

[BENGALURU] The FTSE 100 marked its worst day in more than three months on Monday as HSBC and Standard Chartered...

Sep 22, 2020 06:37 AM
Government & Economy

US economy to recover only when people feel 'safe' from virus: Powell

[WASHINGTON] The US economy will only recover from the coronavirus downturn when people feel safe to resume their...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Scandal-hit Loh cousins seeking to offload Axington stake

Billionaire Ron Perelman selling almost everything as pandemic roils his empire

Stocks to watch: SIA, Keppel, Centurion, Ascendas Reit, First Reit

Universal Studios Singapore and Plaza Singapura visited by infectious Covid-19 patients

Singapore brand mark to be introduced; 6,700 opportunities in food sector

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.