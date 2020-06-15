You are here

English shops, attractions to reopen as virus lockdown eased

Mon, Jun 15, 2020 - 12:32 PM

Various stores and outdoor attractions in England are set to open on Monday for the first time in nearly three months, as the government continues to ease its coronavirus lockdown.
[LONDON] Various stores and outdoor attractions in England are set to open on Monday for the first time in nearly three months, as the government continues to ease its coronavirus lockdown.

Thousands of non-essential retailers such as bookstores and electronics outlets hope to welcome...

