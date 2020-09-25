You are here

'Enough is enough': China attacks US at Security Council

Fri, Sep 25, 2020 - 7:19 AM

nz_dt_250920.jpg
Two days after President Donald Trump used his annual address to the General Assembly to attack China, its ambassador to the United Nations, Zhang Jun, strongly criticised the US global role.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[UNITED NATIONS, United States] China on Thursday lashed out at the United States at a high-level UN meeting over its criticism on the coronavirus, with its envoy declaring, "Enough is enough!"

Two days after President Donald Trump used his annual address to the General Assembly to attack...

Government & Economy

