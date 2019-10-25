You are here

Erdogan files complaint after French magazine calls him 'The Eradicator'

Fri, Oct 25, 2019 - 6:51 PM

file77h2essckrk4wq6ohju.jpg
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan filed a legal complaint in Turkey over a cover story in the Oct 24 issue of French magazine Le Point, which described him as "The Eradicator."
AFP

Mr Erdogan's lawyer filed the complaint against the magazine's publisher, Etienne Gernelle, and journalist Romain Gubert to the chief prosecutor in Ankara, alleging that they insulted the president, state-run Anadolu Agency reported on Friday.

The magazine's cover uses a photo of the Turkish leader giving a soldier's salute, with a tagline that reads, "Ethnic cleansing, Erdogan style," and a second tagline that asks, "Will we let him massacre the Kurds (and threaten Europe)?"

The crime of insulting the president carries a prison sentence of as much as four years and eight months in Turkey.

"He's accusing us of the crime of lèse-majesté, which confirms our earlier cover that called him a dictator," Gernelle said. "We're free to write what we want. Evidently he has a problem with freedom."

