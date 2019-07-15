You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Erdogan says Turkey will make serious interest rate cuts: broadcaster

Mon, Jul 15, 2019 - 6:57 AM

BP_Erdogan_150719_31.jpg
President Tayyip Erdogan said Turkey will make serious cuts to interest rates, broadcaster Haberturk reported on Sunday, a week after he replaced the governor of the central bank.
PHOTO: AFP

[ISTANBUL] President Tayyip Erdogan said Turkey will make serious cuts to interest rates, broadcaster Haberturk reported on Sunday, a week after he replaced the governor of the central bank.

Mr Erdogan said Turkey aimed to reduce inflation from more than 15 per cent to single digits by the end of the year and also had a target for interest rates over the same time period, Haberturk said.

Turkey's benchmark interest rate was hiked to 24 per cent last September to stem a sharp fall in the lira. The Central Bank has left it unchanged since then, as the economy tumbled into recession, to prevent renewed losses in the currency.

Economists expect the central bank, under new governor Murat Uysal, to cut rates by 200 basis points at the next rate-setting meeting on July 25.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"We have a certain target in interest rates until the end of the year. We will accomplish this too," Haberturk quoted Mr Erdogan as saying. "We will reduce this in a serious way. Once this is reduced you will see inflation reduce significantly."

Last week, Mr Erdogan, a frequent critic of high interest rates, said he had dismissed the previous central bank governor Murat Cetinkaya because he failed to follow instructions on rates and the bank had not properly fulfilled its role.

REUTERS

Editor's Choice

BT_20190715_CCWALLETTAN_3834803.jpg
Jul 15, 2019
Garage

E-wallet operators set sights on digital banking space

BP_Singapore Exchange_150719_5.jpg
Jul 15, 2019
Energy & Commodities

Junior miner, bullion-linked ETF on SGX rally on gold rush

BT_20190715_LTTOPLINE_3834860.jpg
Jul 15, 2019
Companies & Markets

Accrelist turns around with final facelift

Most Read

1 35 employees kill themselves. Will their bosses go to jail?
2 Singapore growth forecast risks sharper downgrade as Q2 GDP scrapes in at 0.1%
3 Singapore not expecting full-year recession at this point, says DPM Heng Swee Keat
4 How low can GDP numbers go? DPM Heng rebuffs recession fears
5 Laid-off expat bankers struggle to find new jobs in Hong Kong

Must Read

BT_20190715_CCWALLETTAN_3834803.jpg
Jul 15, 2019
Garage

E-wallet operators set sights on digital banking space

BP_Singapore Exchange_150719_5.jpg
Jul 15, 2019
Energy & Commodities

Junior miner, bullion-linked ETF on SGX rally on gold rush

BT_20190715_VIWING13_3834838.jpg
Jul 15, 2019
Opinion

Positive moves to tackle shortage of Singapore MNCs

BT_20190715_MTASIA_3834850.jpg
Jul 15, 2019
ASEAN Business

How will a rising Asia lead the way?

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly