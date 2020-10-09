ERP charges to go up by S$1 at six CTE gantries from Oct 12

MOTORISTS driving on parts of the Central Expressway (CTE) during peak hours will have to pay more Electronic Road Pricing (ERP) fees from Oct 12, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said on Friday.

The authority has found through its monitoring of traffic conditions last month that, since the end of the circuit breaker, traffic speeds have remained optimal on all arterial roads and most expressways, except at certain times on the CTE.

ERP fees will go up by S$1 at the CTE's four south-bound gantries and two north-bound ones as traffic has continued to build up there during the weekday peak hours, said LTA.

Drivers on the south-bound CTE after Braddell Road and the PIE slip road will have to pay S$1 from 8.30am to 9am and from 9am to 9.30am, from no charge previously. Those heading north after PIE will have to pay S$3, up from S$2 previously.

There are no changes to ERP charges on other roads and expressways, said LTA, which said it will continue to monitor traffic speeds and congestion levels.