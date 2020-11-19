You are here

Escape from the city? Londoners lead Europe in Covid-inspired dreams of flight

Thu, Nov 19, 2020 - 9:10 AM

More than 40 per cent of people in large European cities have considered moving away due to the new coronavirus pandemic, a survey showed on Thursday, with Londoners most prone to dreaming of living in a smaller town with better access to parks and other amenities.
[LONDON] More than 40 per cent of people in large European cities have considered moving away due to the new coronavirus pandemic, a survey showed on Thursday, with Londoners most prone to dreaming of living in a smaller town with better access to parks and other amenities.

