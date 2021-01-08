You are here

Home > Government & Economy

ESG backed S$17.4b in Covid-19 business loans in March-Dec 2020: Chan Chun Sing

Fri, Jan 08, 2021 - 11:43 AM
leowhma@sph.com.sg@AnnabethLeowBT

file7c8it8s71pd4elbgmv1.jpg
Cash-strapped businesses got S$17.4 billion in loans from schemes supported by government agency Enterprise Singapore (ESG), as the Covid-19 downturn hit.
ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI

CASH-STRAPPED businesses got S$17.4 billion in loans from schemes supported by government agency Enterprise Singapore (ESG), as the Covid-19 downturn hit.

More than 20,000 companies tapped these funds between March and December 2020, outstripping the S$1.3 billion infusion from ESG-supported loans in 2019, Minister for Trade and Industry Chan Chun Sing noted on Friday.

Still, credit pumps to boost cash flow are not indefinite, and must go hand in hand with broader business and industry transformation, the minister's remarks suggested.

"Obviously, the help schemes will evolve as the economy progressively recovers, so not all the schemes will need to continue in the previous forms," Mr Chan said, when asked by The Business Times.

"Some of the schemes will progressively wind down as the economy recovers, and we can release the resources to help the other sectors that are more in need."

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

As the Covid-19 pandemic battered Singapore's economy in 2020, the government rolled out a new Temporary Bridging Loan Programme. It also enhanced its Enterprise Financing Scheme for small and medium-sized enterprise working capital loans and trade loans. Under these schemes, the ESG takes on up to 90 per cent of the loan risk.

But Mr Chan stressed a two-pronged approach to recovery, with "defensive" support from stabilisation programmes to be paired with building up new capabilities through digitalisation, scaling up and other business expansion.

"The second part is really the 'offence' by which we want to capture new market opportunities," said the minister.

He added that this tactic could show trade partners not just Singapore's reputation for efficiency, but also its system's resilience and reliability.

Mr Chan was speaking during a visit to fuel and lubricant distributor PS Energy's premises in Supply Chain City, a S$200 million logistics industry facility in Jurong that was officially opened by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong in 2017.

Parts of the wholesale trade industry, such as companies dealing in aviation fuel, "would have been severely impacted" by Covid-19 in 2020, the minister said, adding that wholesale trade is among the top beneficiaries of the ESG loan schemes.

"Now having said that, that's behind us in 2020," he told reporters. "Talking to most of the players in this sector, they all expect that there will be a rebound in 2021 for most of the sub-sectors in the wholesale trade sector itself.

"So the outlook for the sector continues to be good, and we are cautiously optimistic that 2021 will see a rebound for the sector for most of the commodities traded."

To capture future growth, Mr Chan urged the industry to adopt new digital capabilities - such as the use of artificial intelligence for pricing mechanisms - to add value on top of a conventional arbitrage role.

Wholesale trade employs some 9 per cent of Singapore's workforce and makes up about 12 per cent of the economy, according to Ministry of Trade and Industry figures.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

China orders local media to censor Alibaba coverage: FT

Indonesia frees cleric linked to Bali bombing

US education secretary quits in second Trump cabinet resignation

Australia to require negative Covid-19 results for international travellers

US sets new record with nearly 4,000 Covid-19 deaths in one day: Johns Hopkins

UK job market strengthened in Dec for first time in three months: REC

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 8, 2021 12:33 PM
Government & Economy

China orders local media to censor Alibaba coverage: FT

[HONG KONG] China has ordered its domestic media to censor reports about an antitrust probe into Alibaba Group...

Jan 8, 2021 12:33 PM
Companies & Markets

UOB prices capital securities referencing Sora

UOB announced on Friday that it has successfully priced capital securities with a reset coupon rate that references...

Jan 8, 2021 12:30 PM
Government & Economy

Indonesia frees cleric linked to Bali bombing

[JAKARTA] A radical cleric linked to the Bali nightclub bombings was freed from prison on Friday, stirring grief and...

Jan 8, 2021 12:14 PM
Technology

WhatsApp updates terms as Facebook moves to monetise app

[PARIS] The popular messaging app WhatsApp asked its some two billion users on Thursday to accept new terms that...

Jan 8, 2021 11:48 AM
Stocks

Asia: Equities track US records as stimulus bets roll in

[HONG KONG] Asian markets continued to push higher on Friday following another record-breaking performance on Wall...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

US Vice-President Pence opposes using 25th amendment to remove Trump

Stocks to watch: Sembcorp Industries, ISDN, Soilbuild Construction, Secura

Curtain falls on CoAssets crowdfund platform, but no systemic risk seen in P2P lending

Sembcorp unit bags new solar power project in India

7 things to watch for in Singapore's 2021 economic growth story

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for