You are here

Home > Government & Economy

ESM Goh Chok Tong has cancer surgery, will undergo four weeks of radiotherapy

Fri, Dec 18, 2020 - 1:39 PM

Goh Chok Tong - ST file.jpg
The lump was the latest in a string of health scares that Mr Goh has experienced in recent years.
ST FILE PHOTO

[SINGAPORE] Emeritus Senior Minister Goh Chok Tong will be undergoing four weeks of radiotherapy following the removal of a lump in his larynx.

This is to ensure that all cancerous cells are killed off.

"Just like the weather these days, it never rains but pours for me medically," the former prime minister wrote in his most recent post.

"What a way to celebrate the festive season!"

In the post, Mr Goh said the suspicious lump in his larynx was found to have cancerous squamous cells. Although scans found no trace of these cells in his neck or chest, he will be undergoing radiotherapy to make sure all cancerous cells are killed off.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

"I share my medical episodes to encourage everyone to go for regular or annual health screenings," Mr Goh said, encouraging people to seek medical help if they find that their voice has changed and they have a lump in their throat.

The Health Ministry has a subsidised health screening programme, called Screen For Life, which heavily subsidises the cost of screening for ailments such as cervical, breast and colorectal cancers.

"Ignorance, delay and denial may be costly," Mr Goh wrote. "Spot and treat the cancer early, the five-year survival rate is over 90 per cent. Do it after it has spread, the survival rate drops to below 30 per cent."

The five-year survival rate refers to the percentage of patients who are alive five years after the cancer has been found and treated.

The lump was the latest in a string of health scares the 79-year-old elder statesman has experienced in recent years.

In November, he documented his surgery to remove a "biggish" kidney stone and the subsequent recovery process in several Facebook posts.

Earlier this month, he also wrote about how he was saved from an asthmatic attack and a near total blockage of two arteries in the nick of time.

"My thundery showers will pass," Mr Goh said in his latest post. "I am looking forward to clear blue sky before the Chinese New Year - and more good years thereafter."

THE STRAITS TIMES

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

China to start opening vaccination programme to general public

Bank of Japan says to examine steps to make policy framework sustainable

Pfizer applies for Covid-19 vaccine approval in Japan

Australia imposes border curbs as Sydney virus cluster grows; Christmas travel chaos

Australia names new trade minister amid China tensions

US response to Putin may close door to more arms control talks under Trump

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 18, 2020 01:20 PM
Garage

Gucci joins Alibaba's luxury e-commerce site to woo Chinese consumers

[MILAN] Fashion label Gucci will open two flagship stores on Alibaba's online luxury shopping platform, underscoring...

Dec 18, 2020 01:03 PM
Government & Economy

China to start opening vaccination programme to general public

[BEIJING] China plans to start opening its vaccination programme to members of the public in southwestern Sichuan...

Dec 18, 2020 12:43 PM
Banking & Finance

StanChart issues electronic banker's guarantee to Nordic Group unit on Singapore's NTP

STANDARD Chartered (StanChart) has issued a banker's guarantee to its client Nordic Flow Control on Singapore's one-...

Dec 18, 2020 12:37 PM
Banking & Finance

AIA to extend free Covid-19 special coverage for customers, staff till mid-2021

AIA SINGAPORE will extend its free Covid-19 special coverage to the end of June 2021, it said in a press statement...

Dec 18, 2020 12:29 PM
Life & Culture

'Star Wars' Boba Fett actor Jeremy Bulloch dies at 75

[LONDON] British actor Jeremy Bulloch who played infamous bounty hunter Boba Fett in the original Star Wars films...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Stocks to watch: CapitaLand, Hi-P, GHY Culture & Media, SLB, Cromwell E-Reit

Hi-P International CEO makes voluntary unconditional general offer at S$2 per share

GHY Culture & Media debuts on SGX at 6.1% above IPO price

Malaysia: Shares open lower on Friday

World's richest banker made US$16b after a brush with death

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for