EU chiefs want Brexit deal 'but not at any price'

Thu, Oct 15, 2020 - 6:59 AM

The president of the European Council, Charles Michel, tweeted that he and EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen had "pressed again for progress to be made at the negotiation table."
PHOTO: AFP

[BRUSSELS] The top EU officials told UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on a call on Wednesday they will pursue post-Brexit trade talks but will not make a deal at just any price.

The president of the European Council, Charles Michel, tweeted that he and EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen had "pressed again for progress to be made at the negotiation table."

"The EU is working on a deal, but not at any price. Conditions must be right, on fisheries, level-playing field and governance. Still a lot of work ahead of us," Ms von der Leyen tweeted.

On Thursday, Mr Michel will host the 27 leaders of the remaining EU member states at a summit, and the stalled trade negotiations with London will be top of their agenda.

Mr Johnson had threatened to pull out of the talks on October 15 if there was no breakthrough, but after the call he said he would wait for the result of the summit before making a decision.

