You are here

Home > Government & Economy
VIRUS OUTBREAK

EU fails to agree on mitigation as divisions persist

Countries in hardest-hit south face off hawkish northern states over sharing costs of looming recession
Thu, Apr 09, 2020 - 5:50 AM

Brussels

EUROPEAN Union finance ministers failed to agree on a strategy to mitigate the economic impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, prolonging a paralysis that casts doubt over the bloc's ability to weather the crisis.

In an emergency teleconference that lasted more than 16 hours, finance chiefs could not reconcile their contrasting visions for the steps needed to help European economies recover, as countries in the continent's hardest-hit south were pitted against hawkish northern states over sharing the costs of the looming recession.

Faced with what could be the deepest recession on record, the acrimony highlights how Europe is mired in the same old divisions that almost tore it apart during the sovereign debt crisis almost a decade ago. A new call is scheduled for Thursday, though it is unclear what could push countries to move from their red lines, not least because a massive intervention by the European Central Bank has taken off some of the market pressure to strike a compromise.

Two officials familiar with the discussion said the main reason for the breakdown was a dispute between the Netherlands and Italy over the conditions attached to the potential use of credit lines from the euro area's bailout fund to finance the spending spree needed to cushion the blow from the pandemic.

SEE ALSO

Debt-saddled Mongolia agrees US$5.5b IMF bailout

Ministers also sparred over the wording of a joint statement hinting at the possible issuance of joint debt to finance the response.

Italian bonds fell, with 10-year yields climbing 16 basis points to 1.77 per cent, the highest level since March 19. The euro fell against most of its group-of-10 peers, dropping 0.4 per cent to US$1.0853.

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire and his German counterpart Olaf Scholz sent tweets after the meeting broke down, saying they would work with one another and calling on all European nations to rise to the "exceptional challenge" to reach an ambitious accord.

The ministers had been tasked by EU leaders to come up with a toolkit of measures to address the economic impact of the pandemic by the end of this week.

But even as the virus continued to engulf their economies and medical systems, they were unable to move past traditional dividing lines, putting in question the next steps in the continent's efforts to manage the economic downturn.

Three main proposals are being discussed to weather the crisis: employing the European Stability Mechanism (ESM), the euro-area's bailout fund, to offer credit lines worth up to 2 per cent of output of the bloc's members; the creation of a pan-European Guarantee Fund to be managed by the European Investment Bank that could mobilise more than 200 billion euros (S$310.5 billion) in liquidity for companies; as well as an employment reinsurance scheme worth 100 billion euros.

The French government also put forward a plan that would create a temporary reserve worth 3 per cent of EU gross domestic output, have a lifetime of as long as 10 years, and would be funded by the joint issuance of debt to share the cost of the crisis. The plan is controversial as it resembles an idea backed by several euro-area countries for so-called coronabonds - joint debt instruments that would ease pressure on highly indebted countries like Italy and, to a lesser extent, Spain and France.

While Germany has said that it supports measures to bolster an economic recovery, it has baulked at any proposals that would see member states sharing debt. Other countries such as the Netherlands and Austria also oppose joint issuance, wary that they could end up on the hook for spending in the poorer south.

"The Netherlands was, is and remains against #eurobonds because this increases risks in Europe instead of reducing them," Dutch Finance Minister Wopke Hoekstra tweeted on Wednesday, adding that countries could not agree on attaching conditionality to the ESM lines of credit. BLOOMBERG

 

Government & Economy

Bernie Sanders suspends 2020 presidential campaign

EU ministers fail to agree on coronavirus economic rescue

Hong Kong unveils 'unprecedented' HK$137.5b virus relief

Record 142 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore; 32-year-old man confirmed with virus after he dies

Temasek's 2-week selling spree raises US$779m

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

BREAKING NEWS

Apr 9, 2020 12:18 AM
Technology

Zoom hires former Facebook security chief to beef up privacy, safety

[WASHINGTON] Zoom Video Communications has tapped former Facebook security chief Alex Stamos as an adviser and set...

Apr 8, 2020 11:33 PM
Government & Economy

Bernie Sanders suspends 2020 presidential campaign

[WASHINGTON]  US Senator Bernie Sanders has suspended his presidential campaign, his team said Wednesday, clearing...

UPDATED 19 min ago
Apr 8, 2020 11:15 PM
Companies & Markets

HG Metal gets approval to continue on-site operations

HG METAL Manufacturing's wholly-owned subsidiary HG Construction Steel has received approval from the Ministry of...

Apr 8, 2020 10:54 PM
Companies & Markets

Hyflux asks for postponement of scheme meetings, extension of moratorium

HYFLUX on Tuesday filed urgent applications in the High Court to postpone the scheme meetings scheduled to take...

Apr 8, 2020 10:43 PM
Companies & Markets

China Haida looking into the freezing of two bank accounts of its subsidiary after interim court order

Mainboard-listed China Haida said in a statement on Wednesday that it has come to its attention that two bank...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.