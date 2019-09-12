You are here

Home > Government & Economy

EU fears Boris Johnson will persuade Hungary to veto Brexit delay

Thu, Sep 12, 2019 - 11:10 PM

doc772pjephpyxzvifqf85_doc772p5pxlrc61mgq5487k.jpg
The European Union fears Boris Johnson is plotting to persuade Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban to veto a Brexit delay, in a move that would dramatically raise the risk that Britain will fall out of the European Union without a deal.
EPA

[BRUSSELS] The European Union fears Boris Johnson is plotting to persuade Hungary to veto a Brexit delay, in a move that would dramatically raise the risk that Britain will fall out of the European Union without a deal.

Prime Minister Johnson said last week he'd rather be "dead in a ditch" than comply with a vote in Parliament forcing him to ask the EU to postpone Brexit beyond Oct 31.

But officials at the EU - which is broadly in favour of an extension if it's the only way to prevent a no-deal Brexit - are privately voicing fears that one of their own leaders could help Mr Johnson out. If a no-deal divorce is to be avoided, all remaining 27 member states would need to agree with Britain to extend the Brexit negotiating period at an October summit in Brussels.

EU officials privately acknowledge they could do little to stop a rebel leader wielding their veto. They worry that Mr Johnson will try to convince Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who has had his own clashes with Brussels over migration and steps to restrict democracy, to help him out. They think the UK sees Mr Orban as an ally who will enjoy the opportunity to stand up against the European establishment.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"If there is such a request we'll make our own decision," Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said in an interview on Thursday in Budapest. "A few large western European member states really want to put an end to this and want it decided one way or another, so probably it won't be our decision that will be key on this issue."

Mr Johnson is in a battle with members of Parliament in London over his plan to take the U.K. out of the EU at any price - with or without an agreement - by the end of October.

He has suffered a succession of setbacks to his Brexit strategy. This month, Parliament voted against his wishes and passed a law requiring him to seek a delay to Brexit rather than crash the country out of the bloc with no deal on Oct 31 if the two sides don't strike an agreement before then.

Britain was due to leave the EU on March 29 but former prime minister Theresa May could not get the deal she negotiated through a skeptical Parliament in London. When she resigned and Johnson took over in July, he promised there would be no more delays to Brexit and stepped up preparations to ensure the UK will be ready to leave without a deal.

BLOOMBERG

Government & Economy

New Delhi killer superbug hits Tuscan tourist paradise

ECB Draghi: Euro area economy in period of 'protracted weakness'

US core consumer prices rise, post largest annual rise in a year

France stages 'hard border' port drill for no-deal Brexit

ECB cuts key rate, to restart bond purchases

Northern Irish 'no-deal' Brexit challenge dismissed in court

Editor's Choice

BP_trade_120919_4.jpg
Sep 12, 2019
Banking & Finance

Economic uncertainties worry more rich Asians than their Western peers

BP_Razer_120919_3.jpg
Sep 12, 2019
Companies & Markets

Ex-GIC heavyweights bring heft to tech startups

BP_DBS Bank_120919_5.jpg
Sep 12, 2019
Companies & Markets

Banks can use sustainability-linked loans to prod clients into going green

Must Read

Sep 12, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore retail sales down by 1.8% to S$3.6b in July

doc772ljizkq1g18jxpsgrm_doc76j2j0fnbig450w15a3.jpg
Sep 12, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

ak_unemployment_120919_45.jpg
Sep 12, 2019
Government & Economy

Unemployment for locals creeps up in Q2: MOM

BT_20190912_HKEX12_3890386.jpg
Sep 12, 2019
Companies & Markets

HK Exchange's US$39b bid for LSE faces significant hurdles

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly