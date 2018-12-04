You are here

Home > Government & Economy

EU finance ministers struggle for eurozone reform deal

Tue, Dec 04, 2018 - 11:12 AM

nz-EU-041219.jpg
EU finance ministers struggled to agree reforms to better fight against a financial crisis early Tuesday, with negotiators still at the table after more than 12 hours of talks.
PHOTO: AFP

[BRUSSELS] EU finance ministers struggled to agree reforms to better fight against a financial crisis early Tuesday, with negotiators still at the table after more than 12 hours of talks.

"There are a lot of subjects and all of them are difficult," a European source told AFP on condition of anonymity, adding that a final news conference had been delayed to 0745 GMT.

The sought-after agreement between the EU's 27 finance ministers, without Britain, is intended to hand authorities a more powerful tool box in the event of a major shock to the European economy.

The proposals seek to strengthen the financial plumbing of the European economy, but do not include far grander visions called for by France such as designating a eurozone finance minister or setting up a European-style IMF.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Once agreed by ministers, the reforms then need the agreed by EU leaders at a summit next week in Brussels.

Ministers were at pains to conclude discussions with divisions especially deep over the French-backed idea of setting up a eurozone budget.

National governments have for months been mulling a proposal to create some sort of budget capacity for the single currency bloc, which could be used in case of crises or economic shocks.

French President Emmanuel Macron has made the idea of a crisis-fighting budget for the 19-member single currency bloc a signature part of his vision to jump-start the EU after the debt crisis, the shock of Brexit and the rise of populists.

Completing the banking union is another difficult challenge, with powerful Germany firmly opposed to launching a European scheme, wanted by the ECB, to guarantee consumer bank deposits.

Berlin hates this proposal that is widely depicted in German media as an effort by overspending eurozone members from the south to benefit from the more sensible savers to the north.

Agreement is expected to be more easily found on expanding the responsibilities of the European Stability Mechanism (ESM) -- the firefighter for eurozone countries with serious debt problems.

Most of the reforms were agreed beforehand by France and Germany, Europe's twin engines of EU unity that make up nearly half of the eurozone economy.

But the process has bogged down in recent months due to the weak government in Berlin and irritation by smaller EU members, led by the Netherlands, at having the bloc's future dictated its biggest powers.

AFP

Government & Economy

Making the world hotter: India's expected AC explosion

Australia's exports, public spending boost Q3 economic growth

British MPs debate historic Brexit deal before vote

France, Germany move to save EU digital tax proposal

China's Xi in Panama on mission to bolster clout in Latin America

US wants 'concrete' trade action from China within 90 days

Editor's Choice

BT_20181204_HHSEMB4_3633754.jpg
Dec 4, 2018
Companies & Markets

SembMarine may turn in operating profits in 2019 as work ramps up

BT_20181204_YOARA4_3633875.jpg
Dec 4, 2018
Companies & Markets

ARA Asset Mgt buys Hyatt Hotels portfolio in global blitz

Dec 4, 2018
Companies & Markets

Leadership departures compound Asia Fashion's many ills

Most Read

1 Former Midas chairman's bungalow fetches S$30.8m in mortgagee sale
2 STI's high yield haven offers balm to painful bear grip
3 Former Queenstown Cinema site up for sale by tender; expects to fetch above S$200m
4 SembMarine may turn in operating profits in 2019 as work ramps up
5 ARA buys portfolio of 38 select-service Hyatt Hotels in maiden US foray

Must Read

BT_20181204_HHSEMB4_3633754.jpg
Dec 4, 2018
Companies & Markets

SembMarine may turn in operating profits in 2019 as work ramps up

file6ucb9zu23yp12md3i2ea.jpg
Dec 4, 2018
Banking & Finance

EY global CEO Mark Weinberger to depart on July 1, 2019; successor to be named next month

Dec 4, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: KLW Holdings, SembMarine, SGX, Singtel, Sunrise Shares Holdings

Dec 4, 2018
Companies & Markets

KLW investor pays S$1m due in legal claim with postdated cheque

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening