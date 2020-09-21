You are here

Home > Government & Economy

EU gives banks 18-months to cut 'excessive' reliance on UK clearers

Mon, Sep 21, 2020 - 9:49 PM

file7ccr6sglgno6a0tt2tx (1).jpg
Banks and other financial market participants in the European Union will have until mid-2022 to cut their "excessive reliance" on derivatives clearing houses in Britain.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[LONDON] Banks and other financial market participants in the European Union will have until mid-2022 to cut their "excessive reliance" on derivatives clearing houses in Britain, the bloc's executive European Commission said on Monday.

Britain, which hosts Europe's biggest financial hub in London, left the EU in January and its unfettered access to the bloc ends in December.

EU financial services chief Valdis Dombrovskis said he has approved a proposal to allow clearing houses or central counterparties (CCPs) in Britain to continue serving EU customers for 18 months from January 2021.

"This time-limited decision has a very practical rationale, because it gives EU market participants the time they need to reduce their excessive exposures to UK-based CCPs, and EU CCPs the time to build up their clearing capability," Dombrovskis said in a statement.

Clearers stand between the two sides of a trade, ensuring its orderly completion even if one side goes bust.

SEE ALSO

Britain plans law to safeguard City of London's global standing

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

LCH, a unit of the London Stock Exchange, clears the bulk of euro-denominated interest rate swaps that are widely used by companies to hedge against adverse moves in borrowing costs.

Brussels and the European Central Bank want euro clearing located in the bloc where it can be directly regulated, viewed in Britain as an attack on the City of London as a global financial centre.

"Accordingly, industry is strongly encouraged to work together in developing strategies that will reduce their reliance on UK CCPs that are systemically important for the union," the EU executive said.

Shifting existing swaps positions worth billions of euros from London would be a complex and costly undertaking for banks.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Boon Tat Street death: Man jailed 8 years for killing son-in-law

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Britain plans law to safeguard City of London's global standing

Indonesia president urged to delay regional polls over contagion threat

31 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore; nine imported, none in community

Plaque challenging Thai monarchy removed

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 21, 2020 10:49 PM
Technology

Microsoft buys ZeniMax for US$7.5b

[BENGALURU] Microsoft said on Monday it would acquire ZeniMax Media for US$7.5 billion in cash, strengthening its...

Sep 21, 2020 10:42 PM
Banking & Finance

Deutsche Bank leaders were warned of compliance lapses: Report

[FRANKFURT] Deutsche Bank's top leaders were warned multiple times about serious compliance failures that exposed...

Sep 21, 2020 10:14 PM
Banking & Finance

Goldman Sachs shakes up M&A ranks with new global co-chairs

[LONDON] Goldman Sachs has promoted veteran bankers Michael Carr, Dusty Philip and Gilberto Pozzi to co-chair its...

Sep 21, 2020 10:09 PM
Life & Culture

Meghan, Harry 'did not collaborate' with recent book

[LONDON] Lawyers for Meghan Markle on Monday denied she and her husband Prince Harry collaborated with the authors...

Sep 21, 2020 09:53 PM
Banking & Finance

Banks in Singapore handled about US$4.5 billion in suspicious transactions: FinCEN leaks

[SINGAPORE] A number of banks in Singapore handled about US$4.5 billion (S$6.13 billion) in suspicious transactions...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Scandal-hit Loh cousins seeking to offload Axington stake

Billionaire Ron Perelman selling almost everything as pandemic roils his empire

31 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore; nine imported, none in community

Stocks to watch: SIA, Keppel, Centurion, Ascendas Reit, First Reit

Temasek-backed fintech startup TrueLayer raises US$25m

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.