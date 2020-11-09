You are here

Home > Government & Economy

EU gives green light to trigger US$4b tariff strike on US

Mon, Nov 09, 2020 - 11:31 PM

[BRUSSELS] European Union trade ministers gave the go-ahead for EU tariffs on US$4 billion of American goods in retaliation over illegal aid to Boeing, seeking to prod the US to scrap its duties prompted by unlawful subsidies to Airbus.

The green light paves the way for the European Commission, the EU's executive arm in Brussels, to trigger the import levies on Monday. US aircraft-related products as well as other goods ranging from spirits and nuts to handbags and chemicals were included on the bloc's planned target list last month.

European Trade Commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis announced the planned retaliation at a press briefing after the EU ministerial video conference. The decision will be published in the official journal and the tariffs will come into effect on Tuesday.

"We are exercising our rights," Mr Dombrovskis said. "We are ready to withdraw or suspend our tariffs anytime when the US is ready to do so." The imminent tariff strike is meant to give the EU more leverage in pushing for a truce that has been elusive with US.President Donald Trump, who will remain in office until Jan 20. The tit-for-tat move may make it easier for President-elect Joe Biden to embrace longstanding European calls to settle the transatlantic dispute over aircraft aid at the negotiating table.

For the past year, the EU has faced US tariffs on US$7.5 billion of European goods after Washington won a World Trade Organization case against market-distorting aid to Airbus. Last month, in a parallel 16-year-old lawsuit, the EU received final WTO permission to hit US$4 billion of American products with duties over unfair subsidies to Boeing.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

The WTO damages award in the Boeing case came months later than the EU had hoped, complicating its deliberations as a result of the proximity of the Nov 3 US election. The timing of the planned tariffs is a political compromise by coming after the US ballot and before Mr Trump leaves the White House.

BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Hong Kong's opposition to quit if China disqualifies any members

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Suu Kyi's party claims victory in Myanmar as vote tally shows lead

French restrictions won't be as damaging as previous lockdown

Eight new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, all imported

Dubai business conditions sour, reversing third-quarter gains

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 9, 2020 11:26 PM
Companies & Markets

Sunningdale chairman and Novo Tellus fund propose to take Sunningdale private

SUNNINGDALE Tech's chairman Koh Boon Hwee is teaming up with Novo Tellus PE Fund 2 to make an offer for the...

Nov 9, 2020 10:59 PM
Stocks

US: Wall Street breaks records at open on Covid-19 vaccine news

[NEW YORK] US stocks surged higher at the open on Monday, with all three major indices breaking records after Pfizer...

Nov 9, 2020 10:54 PM
Consumer

VF to buy Supreme for US$2.1b to boost apparel brands

[DENVER] VF Corp is buying Supreme, a streetwear fashion label, for US$2.1 billion in a cash deal that will add to...

Nov 9, 2020 10:45 PM
Banking & Finance

Temasek-backed Red Dot close to raising US$200m VC fund

[SAVYON] Red Dot Capital Partners has raised about US$200 million to invest in Israeli technology startups looking...

Nov 9, 2020 10:36 PM
Companies & Markets

Dyna-Mac, Ley Choon clinch new contracts; Dyna-Mac posts S$33m net loss for Q3

OFFSHORE oil and gas contractor Dyna-Mac on Monday said it has secured fabrication projects for a total provisional...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

S$1.65m can get you a home on Sentosa

Vicom posts 5% fall in Patmi for Q3

Singapore hits pause on building new data centres; short-term rents up

Riverstone's Q3 net profit up five times with strong demand for gloves

US Election 2020: 'It's the economy, stupid'

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for