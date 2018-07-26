You are here

Home > Government & Economy

EU nations still debating how to treat the UK after Brexit

Thu, Jul 26, 2018 - 12:14 AM

file6zdruy12o9ut1vtf2j0.jpg
European Union countries are still debating exactly what kind of access to give UK banks after Brexit, but some are pushing for the bloc to agree a fixed position as early as October.
Bloomberg

[BRUSSELS] European Union countries are still debating exactly what kind of access to give UK banks after Brexit, but some are pushing for the bloc to agree a fixed position as early as October.

While chief negotiator Michel Barnier has said the UK's plan for the City won't work, several countries want to take some of Britain's proposals on board, three EU officials said. The bloc is currently rewriting its rules for how to treat non-EU banks, and some governments would like UK ideas to feed into that.

The EU has been clear since March that it wants full autonomy and control over how UK banks operate in the bloc after Brexit, rejecting proposals for joint oversight and insisting that the system US banks are subjected to, known as equivalence, is all that's on offer. But back in March, France and Luxembourg - on opposite ends of the spectrum of opinion about how harshly to treat the City - drafted a compromise document that called for "improved equivalence."

It's a phrase that was intentionally ambiguous and the debate - a nuanced one - continues, officials said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

One of the key questions in the Brexit process is how much detail about the future relationship - including the crucial issue of financial services - will be pinned down before the UK leaves. Brexit is being negotiated in two phases - first the divorce agreement and then the final trade deal after Britain has left. The divorce agreement will be accompanied by a political statement about what each side wants from the future trade deal, and there's debate about how detailed and definitive it should be.

Some countries, particularly the UK's closest trading partners, want questions about the future economic relationship left open, to be worked out during the 21-month transition period after Britain has left. They hope the UK government will gradually shift its red lines and opt to remain closer to the bloc. But other countries, along with the European Commission and the European Parliament, want a more detailed plan before Britain's departure, the EU officials said.

That could be bad news for Britain. Even the softest EU position will probably mean the UK has to make more concessions. It also means that when UK lawmakers vote on the Brexit deal they'll do so knowing how little the EU is giving away, they said. Both sides are aiming for a divorce deal in October which would then go to Parliament in the fall.

The UK also says publicly this "political declaration" needs to be comprehensive enough to convince lawmakers to vote in favor of the Brexit deal and accept the estimated £39 billion (S$69.9 billion) financial settlement. One UK official said the plan needs to be "wide-ranging and precise." Another said it could run to about 70 pages.

A final decision hasn't been made and will be the topic of discussion in UK-EU talks over the next three months, the EU officials said. The political declaration is designed to form the basis of full negotiations on a trade deal.

The government's "White Paper" on the future relationship published this month envisages the UK staying aligned to the EU's rules on goods but not services and mirroring much of the bloc's customs framework "as if in a combined customs territory." EU officials say they are opposed to many aspects of the U.K. plan. Barnier welcomed it in public last week, even as he raised many concerns.

On financial services, the UK wants a beefed-up version of the EU's existing equivalence model. The UK has suggested joint oversight of the system that would make it more difficult for UK access to be withdrawn. Under current rules the EU has sole authority to cut access off at 30 days' notice - a setup banks say is unwieldy, not good for financial stability, and can be open to political meddling.

BLOOMBERG

Government & Economy

Brics should resolutely reject unilateralism

Choice between skills and degrees a 'false dilemma': Ong Ye Kung

SGX and NSE resume tie-up talks on India's GIFT city

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

NTUC chief calls for more companies to voluntarily raise retirement age

Firms urged to join data protection certification pilot scheme

Editor's Choice

yaohui-pixgeneric-5469.jpg
Jul 25, 2018
Banking & Finance

MAS tells financial institutions to tighten customer verification

BT_20180725_KRVALLEY_3510720.jpg
Jul 25, 2018
Real Estate

Far East buys 27 residential units in ex-AA Centre

BT_20180725_YOHORIZONYTUJ_3510682.jpg
Jul 25, 2018
Real Estate

En bloc hopefuls extend tender closing dates

Most Read

1 As rents soar, Democrats push new policies on affordable housing
2 Koh Boon Hwee on investment themes that excite him
3 Audit majors swoop in on legal eagles to lift one-stop services
4 Stocks to watch: Oxley, Keppel Corp, SembMarine, Chip Eng Seng, Lum Chang, SMJ International
5 Nikko AM offers new SGD corporate bond ETF
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

sias.jpg
Jul 25, 2018
Technology

Sias says 2013 data breach hit 70,000 members

file6v4eyun9r ST PHOTO LIM YAOHUI.jpg
Jul 25, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

file6v4eyun9r ST PHOTO LIM YAOHUI.jpg
Jul 25, 2018
Government & Economy

Most middle-market Singapore firms see 6% or more growth this year, outpacing global peers: EY

Jul 25, 2018
Government & Economy

Temasek talks 10-year US dollar bonds at 90 to 95 basis points over Treasuries, sources say

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening