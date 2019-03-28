You are here

Home > Government & Economy

EU risks "trade war" with Malaysia over palm oil - Mahathir

Thu, Mar 28, 2019 - 9:16 PM

doc74ocrd6bcki1gdf0a1h0_doc72ri3r1fdagyougaxl.jpg
The European Union risks opening up a trade war with Malaysia over its "grossly unfair" policies aimed at reducing the use of palm oil, Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad said on Thursday.
REUTERS

[LANGKAWI] The European Union risks opening up a trade war with Malaysia over its "grossly unfair" policies aimed at reducing the use of palm oil, Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad said on Thursday.

This month, the European Commission concluded that palm oil cultivation results in excessive deforestation and its use in transport fuel should be phased out by 2030.

Malaysia, the world's second biggest palm oil producer after Indonesia, relies on the crop for billions of dollars in foreign exchange earnings and hundreds of thousands of jobs.

Mahathir, 93, said the EU's increasingly hostile attitude towards palm oil, a commodity used in everything from chocolate spread to lipstick, was an attempt to protect alternatives that Europe produced itself, like rape seed oil.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"To do that kind of thing to win a trade war is unfair," Dr Mahathir told Reuters in an interview on Langkawi, a tropical resort island 30km off Malaysia's mainland.

"Trade wars are not something we like to promote but on the other hand it is grossly unfair for rich people to try and impoverish poor people."

Dr Mahathir, an architect of modern Malaysia and a trained physician, swept to power in a stunning election victory last year on a promise to revive a flagging economy and end the corruption that plagued the tenure of former leader Najib Razak.

Najib is facing numerous corruption charges over the alleged misuse of billions of dollars from Malaysian state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB), some of which was raised by US investment bank Goldman Sachs.

Najib is due in court next week in the first trial relating to 1MDB. He has pleaded not guilty and denies wrongdoing.

Goldman Sachs is facing charges in Kuala Lumpur over its role in helping raise $6.5 billion for 1MDB. Goldman denies wrongdoing and says officials under Najib's administration lied to mislead its staff.

Mahathir, who was previously prime minister for 22 years from 1981 to 2003, said Goldman could only do business in Malaysia "if they pay us what we are asking for", reiterating a figure of $7.5 billion given by the finance ministry.

"Because they were not prudent ... they are supposed to study the borrowers and lenders properly," he said, adding that he was willing to negotiate with the bank.

Dr Mahathir said his government was also in talks with the US Department of Justice over Goldman Sachs.

Goldman Sachs did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In an effort to reduce Malaysia's debt after the 1MDB scandal, Dr Mahathir is considering the listing or sale of stakes in state-owned enterprises, including Malaysia Airlines.

There has been speculation this could include selling a portion of Petronas, Malaysia's national energy behemoth and the world's third-biggest exporter of liquefied natural gas.

But Dr Mahathir said this was not on the cards.

"It has always even given the government good returns. We have no plans to privatise or to sell Petronas," he said.

There is daily speculation in Malaysia about when Dr Mahathir, who is well into his nineties, will hand over power to one-time foe and former deputy prime minister, Anwar Ibrahim.

Dr Mahathir, whose five-year term would end in 2023, had originally promised to cede control to Mr Anwar in 2020.

"I will step down when the time comes ... but we have not fixed a date," he said.

"I promised I will not go up to five years. I stand by my promise."

REUTERS

Government & Economy

US Q4 GDP revised down; profits weak

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Pro-military party won most votes in Thai election - EC

China pledges to 'sharply' expand financial market opening as trade talks loom

Trump’s Fed pick owes US$75,000 in unpaid taxes

Top execs from Teambuild, CDL and Surbana Jurong to join BCA board

Editor's Choice

cbd.jpg
Mar 28, 2019
Real Estate

Singapore CBD to see identity shift

file74nvs2naq9xm7bhgnfn.jpg
Mar 28, 2019
Government & Economy

Three areas singled out for bumped-up R&D funding after govt review

file74gn7ecynxsdluchbf8.jpg
Mar 28, 2019
Companies & Markets

SIA bonds a hit with investors, upsized to S$750 million

Most Read

1 Property agency OrangeTee & Tie partners home services startup Helpling
2 Joining a Singapore bank a dream for thousands, reality for few
3 Singapore women earn 12.8% less than men: Glassdoor
4 Margin, contra trades 'fed vicious cycle of deception'
5 OCBC Securities, trade reps moving up value chain

Must Read

Mar 28, 2019
Companies & Markets

Penny stocks trial: Defence argues that investigating officer coached remisier on statement

Mar 28, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Mar 28, 2019
Companies & Markets

Salim-Medco to Hyflux: Allocation to creditors 'not agreed' on

AK_pg_2803.jpg
Mar 28, 2019
Companies & Markets

DBS CEO Piyush Gupta gets 15.5% pay hike to S$11.9m for 2018

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening