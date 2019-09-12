You are here

Home > Government & Economy

EU row grows over 'Way of Life' migration official's title

Thu, Sep 12, 2019 - 11:59 PM

doc772qfn66l8hk12h0p2s_doc772pd6fu66h1hxhin87k.jpg
Incoming European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen was under intensifying pressure Thursday to drop a controversial mission to protect "our European Way of Life" from the title of her commissioner in charge of migration.
AFP

[BRUSSELS] Incoming European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen was under intensifying pressure Thursday to drop a controversial mission to protect "our European Way of Life" from the title of her commissioner in charge of migration.

The odd-sounding name has come under fire from European lawmakers, some EU member states and rights groups for echoing the xenophobic rhetoric used by far-right groups.

Outgoing Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker weighed in, telling Euronews: "I think that this (the title) will have to be changed."

He added: "I don't like the idea that the European way of life is opposed to migration."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Since Mrs von der Leyen, Germany's former defence minister, publicly attributed the title "Vice President for Protecting our European Way of Life" to Greece's Margaritis Schinas on Tuesday, she has been increasingly challenged to change the nomenclature.

But a European Commission spokeswoman said she had no changes "to announce" on Thursday.

Pressure is building, however, especially from the European Parliament, which must approve her picks who are meant to take office with her from November 1.

Top party officials are demanding the title be changed before hearings start at the end of the month.

Parliament speaker David Sassoli said he has asked Mrs von der Leyen to explain her position to the heads of the political groupings on September 19.

Migration is a hot political issue in Europe, which experienced a wave of more than a million asylum-seekers in 2015, most of them from war-ravaged Syria.

Since then, though the numbers have drastically fallen, the topic has remained in the news with tensions over an EU deal with Turkey to prevent crossings, as well as Mediterranean Sea rescues of boats filled with migrants.

So far, Mrs von der Leyen's team has defended the title she chose, saying it was set out in political papers months ago and Mr Schinas's portfolio oversees not only migration but also education, integration and cross-border security.

Her conservative European People's Party (EPP), to which Mr Schinas and Mr Juncker also belong, has refused to criticise the commissioner's title.

"We don't see any reason to change" it, Manfred Weber, EPP parliamentary leader told AFP.

But the other three mainstream political groups demanded it be dropped.

"We don't like the name. We refuse the name," said Iratxe Garcia, the head of the Socialists and Democrats clan in the European Parliament.

Dacian Ciolos, the leader of the Renew liberal democrat grouping, told AFP that he had spoken with Ms von der Leyen and "she is conscious of the problem it creates". He added that he was convinced she would end up changing it.

Prominent MEP Guy Verhofstadt, a liberal lawmaker who has been heading up the parliament's efforts on Brexit, tweeted: "Our 'European Way of Life' is NOT implying we want a white supremacist Europe. That's actually Europe's Original Sin and we have to fight it every single day."

The issue has drawn comment from France, one of the EU's most influential member states.

On Wednesday, the spokeswoman for the French government, Sibeth Ndiaye, said "the title raises questions" and, "personally, it's not a title I would have chosen."

Mrs Von der Leyen, when questioned Tuesday about the title, told journalists: "Our European way of life is holding up our values. The beauty of the dignity of every single human being is one of the most precious values."

She and her team of commissioner candidates were gathered Thursday just outside Brussels for an informal gathering aimed at encouraging communication and team spirit.

Mr Schinas, who is leaving his current role as chief Commission spokesman for the new post, is avoiding using the knotty "way of life" title. On his Twitter profile he describes himself as commissioner-designate for migration, security, social rights, education, culture and youth.

AFP

Government & Economy

Former Foxconn chief quits Taiwan opposition, hints at presidential run

EU fears Boris Johnson will persuade Hungary to veto Brexit delay

New Delhi killer superbug hits Tuscan tourist paradise

ECB Draghi: Euro area economy in period of 'protracted weakness'

US core consumer prices rise, post largest annual rise in a year

France stages 'hard border' port drill for no-deal Brexit

Editor's Choice

BP_trade_120919_4.jpg
Sep 12, 2019
Banking & Finance

Economic uncertainties worry more rich Asians than their Western peers

BP_Razer_120919_3.jpg
Sep 12, 2019
Companies & Markets

Ex-GIC heavyweights bring heft to tech startups

BP_DBS Bank_120919_5.jpg
Sep 12, 2019
Companies & Markets

Banks can use sustainability-linked loans to prod clients into going green

Must Read

Sep 12, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore retail sales down by 1.8% to S$3.6b in July

doc772ljizkq1g18jxpsgrm_doc76j2j0fnbig450w15a3.jpg
Sep 12, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

ak_unemployment_120919_45.jpg
Sep 12, 2019
Government & Economy

Unemployment for locals creeps up in Q2: MOM

BT_20190912_HKEX12_3890386.jpg
Sep 12, 2019
Companies & Markets

HK Exchange's US$39b bid for LSE faces significant hurdles

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly