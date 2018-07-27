You are here

Home > Government & Economy

EU says farming 'not part' of US trade deal, contradicting Trump

Fri, Jul 27, 2018 - 9:35 PM

doc716yqaihbvk18qy8gdi3_doc703yub1hik27736jaot.jpg
The EU insisted on Friday that proposed trade talks between Europe and the United States would not include farming, in contradiction to a claim by President Donald Trump.
AFP

[BRUSSELS] The EU insisted on Friday that proposed trade talks between Europe and the United States would not include farming, in contradiction to a claim by President Donald Trump.

"I have been very clear on that... Agriculture is not part of it, only the things that are explicitly mentioned in the statement," EU Commission spokeswoman Mina Andreeva told reporters in Brussels, in reference to a joint communique after White House talks on Wednesday.

"When you read the joint statement ... you will see no mention of agriculture as such, you will see a mention of farmers and a mention of soybeans, which are part of the discussions and we will follow up that," she said.

The clarification came a day after Mr Trump hailed the agreement as a major victory for US farmers, who have seen their exports plummet due to Washington's protectionist policies.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"We just opened up Europe for you farmers," he said at a rally in the farm state of Iowa, where Mr Trump has seen his strong support in opinion polls dim.

Led by farming powerhouse France, the EU is under pressure to underline that no such concession was made to Mr Trump, especially amid widespread opposition in Europe to seeing an influx of genetically modified imports from the US.

In the US on Wednesday, Mr Trump and Mr Juncker announced their plan to defuse a festering trade row, that in effect saw Washington back off a threat of auto tariffs against Europe, at least for now.

A statement mentioned very briefly that further trade talks would seek to "increase trade" in soybeans.

An senior EU official insisted this would have no consequence in the talks and that markets alone will decide on the level of US soybean imports to Europe.

AFP

Government & Economy

Britons in debt distress at 6-year high as BoE ponders rate hike

Consumers, soybeans fuel US second-quarter growth

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Unemployment, retrenchments in Singapore up slightly in Q2: MOM

Ex-lawyer says Trump knew of 2016 meeting with Russians: report

Japanese finance minister Aso wants G-20 meetings to "nip crises in the bud"

Editor's Choice

BP_SingaporeConstruction_270718_1.jpg
Jul 27, 2018
Government & Economy

Construction in for long winter as cooling measures dash hopes

Jul 27, 2018
Real Estate

Tee Land ditches en bloc purchase of East Coast condo

BP_Kay Woo_270718_5.jpg
Jul 27, 2018
Startups

Blockchain-based ride-hailing app TADA makes Singapore debut

Most Read

1 70,000 members' data stolen, but Sias unaware for 5 years
2 En bloc hopefuls extend tender closing dates
3 Singapore's top 50 tycoons get 11% richer; 3 newcomers join list: Forbes
4 Far East buys 27 residential units in ex-AA Centre
5 Singtel board grilled on debt, cybersecurity in three-hour AGM
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_SGprivate_270718_61.jpg
Jul 27, 2018
Real Estate

Singapore private home prices up 3.4% in Q2, 7.4% in H1; growth forecasts cut on new property curbs

BP_SGprivate_270718_61.jpg
Jul 27, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

BP_HDB_270718_73.jpg
Jul 27, 2018
Real Estate

HDB resales rise 33.3% in Q2; prices inch up 0.1%

BP_SGcbd_270718_66.jpg
Jul 27, 2018
Real Estate

Office rentals rise by slower 1.6% in Q2, up 9.4% from year ago: URA

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening