EU scrambles to tackle holiday season chaos as new virus strain spreads

Tue, Dec 22, 2020 - 12:47 PM

With travellers in Europe facing a nightmare holiday season, EU ambassadors were to meet Tuesday to try to nail down a unified approach and work out how to eventually lift the border restrictions with Britain - including by imposing a requirement for tests on all arrivals.
PHOTO: AFP

[LONDON] Europe scrambled Monday to thrash out a coordinated response to a new strain of the coronavirus which has prompted an international suspension of travel links with the UK, while the United States saw its own caseload top 18 million.

