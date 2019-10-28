You are here

Home > Government & Economy

EU states to discuss flexible Brexit delay Monday: report

Mon, Oct 28, 2019 - 6:25 AM

wh_BREXIT_281019_2x0058.jpg
EU member states will meet Monday to discuss a flexible delay in Brexit of up to three months to end-January, European sources said just days ahead of the looming Oct 31 deadline.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[BRUSSELS] EU member states will meet Monday to discuss a flexible delay in Brexit of up to three months to end-January, European sources said just days ahead of the looming Oct 31 deadline.

Member state ambassadors are due to meet from 10.00 am (0900 GMT) to discuss plans for a proposed extension to Jan 31, 2019, the sources said.

But it will also include possible departure dates of Nov 30 or Dec 31 if British Prime Minister Boris Johnson can get his recently agreed deal through parliament earlier, they added.

British lawmakers are due to vote Monday afternoon on Mr Johnson's call for an early election to be held on Dec 12, while his accord with Brussels would be put before parliament for approval by early next month.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

EU member states agreed last week that in the circumstances a further delay would be needed if a no-deal Brexit was to be avoided but several, especially France, have reservations about how long it should be.

SEE ALSO

British govt steps up pressure on Parliament over election vote

Paris says there has to be a strong justification to grant another extension for Brexit which was meant to have happened on March 29 this year.

"We must not give more time based on a political fiction but on (the basis that there will be) elections or a second referendum," France's European Affairs Minister Amelie de Montchalin said Sunday, reiterating the French position.

Mr Johnson was forced to abandon his promise to leave the European Union on Oct 31 after MPs demanded he ask for more time while they debate the divorce terms he struck with Brussels.

In Britain meanwhile, two of the smaller opposition parties -- the Liberal Democrats and the Scottish National Party -- said they would back the early election sought by Mr Johnson but on condition that he drops his Brexit deal until after the poll they want on December 9.

AFP

Government & Economy

US stocks ride trade, Brexit hopes to record high but risks loom

Islamic State terror leader killed in US military raid, says Trump

British govt steps up pressure on Parliament over election vote

Incumbent Macri the underdog as Argentina heads to the polls

Limited impact from US trade benefits suspension: Thailand

Lebanese protesters form human chain across country amid mounting tensions

BREAKING

Oct 28, 2019 06:23 AM
Transport

US lawmakers will press Boeing CEO for answers on 737 MAX crashes

[WASHINGTON] The head of a US Senate panel reviewing two catastrophic Boeing 737 MAX crashes told Reuters ahead of...

Oct 27, 2019 09:10 PM
Companies & Markets

A-Sonic Aerospace to divest associate company for HK$11.8m

IN line with a plan to divest non-core and non-strategic business units, A-Sonic Aerospace intends to divest its 40...

Oct 27, 2019 08:47 PM
Real Estate

Hong Leong sells 24 Midwood condo units on launch weekend

REAL estate developer Hong Leong Holdings saw a take-up rate of nearly 50 per cent for the launch weekend of its 564...

Oct 27, 2019 05:28 PM
Companies & Markets

Rich Capital JV receives termination notice from Batam project contractor

A JOINT-VENTURE vehicle linked to Rich Capital has received a notice of termination from the main contractor of its...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly