You are here

Home > Government & Economy

EU to Trump: Look at services when griping about trade deficit

Wed, Jul 04, 2018 - 8:18 AM

file70uogoqqpvbw8a4g23s.jpg
European Union President Donald Tusk said Europe must be prepared for "worst-case scenarios" in international commerce, echoing an alarm he sounded before a European summit last week.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[STRASBOURG, France] The European Union's (EU) top two officials warned about greater trade tensions with the US as President Donald Trump weighs tariffs on foreign cars after irking American allies with metal-import levies.

EU President Donald Tusk said Europe must be prepared for "worst-case scenarios" in international commerce, echoing an alarm he sounded before a European summit last week. Jean-Claude Juncker, head of the European Commission, the 28-nation bloc's executive arm, said Mr Trump's fixation on a US trade deficit in goods ignores a services surplus.

"We feel that the deficit is on the other side," Mr Juncker told the European Parliament on Tuesday in Strasbourg, France. "If you add up all of the trade in goods and services and the profits made by American companies, the benefit is on the other side of the Atlantic."

The global commercial order is being shaken by the Trump administration's use of an obscure US trade-law provision on national security to justify steel and aluminum tariffs against a host of countries including defence allies.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The EU has called the levies pure protectionism, imposed retaliatory tariffs and complained to the World Trade Organization (WTO). With Mr Trump threatening to deploy the national-security argument to introduce US tariffs on cars and auto parts, the bloc has also vowed a firm stance on any US automotive duties.

The value of EU automotive exports to the US is about 10 times greater than that of the bloc's steel and aluminum exports combined. That means any European retaliation over car tariffs introduced by Mr Trump would likely target a bigger sum of American goods exported to Europe than the amount hit by the European measures responding to the metal levies.

Mr Juncker is due to visit Washington in late July for talks with Mr Trump. Trade will be a focus of the discussions, according to Mr Juncker.

Amid a separate US dispute with China over intellectual property and in the wake of news reports that Mr Trump has considered withdrawing from the WTO, Mr Tusk stressed an agreement by the EU's national leaders last week to press for improvements in the way the Geneva-based global trade arbiter operates.

"In the context of growing trade tensions," Mr Tusk told the EU Parliament on Tuesday, the bloc's leaders are aware of "the importance of preserving and deepening the rules-based multilateral system."

BLOOMBERG

Government & Economy

Malaysia's former PM Najib Razak arrives in court to face graft charges linked to 1MDB

Mounting allegations against environment chief trouble White House

Former Malaysian premier Najib set to be charged in court

US allows ZTE transactions to maintain networks

New Zealand job ads fall 1.6% in June: ANZ survey

Trade-tension risks not hurting regional growth forecasts

Editor's Choice

BT_20180704_GOLD_3489680.jpg
Jul 4, 2018
Energy & Commodities

Gold loses safe-haven shine as greenback, interest rates rise

LZW_7367_edited.jpg
Jul 4, 2018
Government & Economy

Trade-tension risks not hurting regional growth forecasts

Jul 4, 2018
Real Estate

Hong Leong Group bags Hillview Rise GLS site for S$460m

Most Read

1 Strata Titles Board issues stop order for Cairnhill Mansions en bloc sale
2 New peak in Singapore private home prices expected by the end of 2018
3 PropNex debuts on SGX mainboard at 68.5 Singapore cents apiece
4 US$ rally a boon for some SGX firms
5 StarHub shares seen bottoming out as incoming CEO steps up
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BT_20180704_GOLD_3489680.jpg
Jul 4, 2018
Energy & Commodities

Gold loses safe-haven shine as greenback, interest rates rise

LZW_7367_edited.jpg
Jul 4, 2018
Government & Economy

Trade-tension risks not hurting regional growth forecasts

singaporecompaniesbills_040716.jpg
Jul 4, 2018
Companies & Markets

Payment performance for local firms dips in Q2, led by wholesale trade

BT_20180704_PRIME_3489656.jpg
Jul 4, 2018
Startups

Amazon sales event Prime Day debuts in Singapore on July 16

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening