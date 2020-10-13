You are here

Home > Government & Economy

EU to win right to tariffs on US$4b in US goods in WTO Boeing case

Tue, Oct 13, 2020 - 4:28 PM

file7cnm7hejhc4efboxhze.jpg
The European Union (EU) is set to win the right to impose tariffs on about US$4 billion in US goods in retaliation for subsidies granted to planemaker Boeing under a World Trade Organization (WTO) ruling due on Tuesday.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[BRUSSELS] The European Union (EU) is set to win the right to impose tariffs on about US$4 billion in US goods in retaliation for subsidies granted to planemaker Boeing under a World Trade Organization (WTO) ruling due on Tuesday.

The decision threatens to stoke transatlantic trade tensions with just three weeks until the US presidential election on Nov 3, although it could also help at last to settle a 16-year legal battle.

Both the United States and the EU have signalled interest in settling the dispute over subsidies each provided to their respective planemakers, Boeing and Airbus, while accusing the other of refusing to talk seriously.

Tuesday's decision, delayed by the Covid-19 pandemic, follows a WTO ruling last year allowing Washington to impose tariffs on US$7.5 billion in EU goods over state support for Airbus, which has sites in Britain, France, Germany and Spain.

Combined, the two cases represent the world's largest ever corporate trade dispute.

SEE ALSO

Energy companies restore US Gulf production after hurricane

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

The state of Washington has since moved to repeal tax breaks that benefited Boeing, while Airbus has announced it will increase loan repayments for the A350 plane to France and Spain in bids to settle the matter.

The European Commission has said it would prefer a negotiated solution, but would impose tariffs without one.

It has already drawn up an extensive list of US products it could target including wine, spirits, suitcases, tractors, frozen fish and a range of agricultural produce from dried onions to cherries.

European sources have said the EU could also add tariffs on a further US$4 billion of US products left over from an earlier WTO case, giving it firepower similar to that Washington won in last year's WTO ruling.

The United States says the previous award, allowing the EU to retaliate against special tax treatment for US exporters, but which the EU never implemented, is no longer valid because a law creating the disputed system was repealed in 2006.

Airbus also argues that funding for its A380 plane is no longer relevant after it decided to halt production of the world's largest jetliner due to weak sales.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 13, 2020 04:42 PM
Real Estate

Cecil Street Grade A office units launched for sale with S$100m indicative price

A PORTFOLIO of 27 strata office units occupying four levels of 20 Cecil Street in the heart of Singapore's central...

Oct 13, 2020 04:36 PM
Stocks

Shanghai: Stocks end marginally higher

[SHANGHAI] Shanghai stocks ended marginally higher Tuesday following a strong rally the day before, with data...

Oct 13, 2020 04:12 PM
Transport

Maersk to lay off 2,000 in business shake-up, lifts outlook on improving demand

[COPENHAGEN] The world's biggest container shipping line, Maersk, said on Tuesday demand was recovering faster than...

Oct 13, 2020 04:00 PM
Real Estate

Dubai's Majid Al Futtaim hires HSBC for sale of district cooling unit: sources

[DUBAI] Dubai's Majid Al Futtaim (MAF), which develops shopping malls across the Middle East, is putting its...

Oct 13, 2020 03:58 PM
Stocks

Europe: Stock markets little changed at open

[LONDON] European stock markets were little changed at the start of trading on Tuesday following a sluggish...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Indoor playground SuperPark Singapore has closed down

If SIA needs more cash, it should tap travellers instead of investors

Stocks to watch: Keppel, Tee International, Parkson Retail Asia, Fabchem, SGX

Automotive activities viable again as Hyundai opens first EV facility in Singapore: PM Lee

Second week of jobs law protests in Indonesia

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for