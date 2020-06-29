You are here

Home > Government & Economy

EU trade chief Hogan drops out of WTO race

Mon, Jun 29, 2020 - 6:59 PM

file7agxo213fs97u04cr7.jpg
EU Trade Commissioner Phil Hogan said Monday he will not seek to become head of the World Trade Organization (WTO) because Europe's in-tray is full and requires his undivided attention.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[BRUSSELS] EU Trade Commissioner Phil Hogan said Monday he will not seek to become head of the World Trade Organization (WTO) because Europe's in-tray is full and requires his undivided attention.

Mr Hogan said in a statement the European Union faced a series of challenges, including recovery from the coronavirus crisis, trade disputes with the United States, relations with China and finalising a Brexit accord with London by an October deadline.

"This important EU Trade Agenda requires the full and careful involvement of the European Union and in particular, the Trade Commissioner," he said.

"Accordingly, I have decided that I will not be putting my name forward for the position of Director-General of the World Trade Organization," he said.

Mr Hogan, 60, became a candidate earlier this month backed by the Irish government but a European source said the former EU agriculture commission had upset some member states during his 2014-19 tenure.

SEE ALSO

EU, Britain intensify talks on post-Brexit future

At the same time, he had only taken up the trade commissioner post recently, raising eyebrows that he would be ready to leave Brussels so soon after his appointment to one of the bloc's top jobs.

WTO head Roberto Azevedo announced he was stepping down earlier this month for family reasons, with the deadline for candidate submissions set for July 8.

Five candidates are in the running after Mr Hogan's withdrawal: Mexico's former WTO deputy director-general Jesus Seade Kuri; former Nigerian finance minister Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala; former Egyptian diplomat Hamid Mamdou; former Moldovan foreign minister Tudor Ulianovschi and South Korea Trade Minister Yoo Myung-hee.

"This decision today will allow other potential candidates (including European nominees) to consider their candidacy before the close of nominations," Mr Hogan said in the statement.

"The EU will work constructively with the new Director-General of the WTO to achieve our mutual objectives," he added.

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

China to impose visa restrictions on US individuals over Hong Kong

10 dead in attack on Pakistan Stock Exchange

GE quick takes: PSP, Workers' Party unveil manifestos; PAP replaces Ivan Lim

Thailand to re-open bars and allow in some foreign travellers

202 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including 6 in the community

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 29, 2020 06:52 PM
Companies & Markets

Ascott Residence Trust announces 3.07% reset rate for perpetual not redeemed on first call

ASCOTT Residence Trust (ART) has announced the reset distribution rate of 3.07 per cent for the S$250 million...

Jun 29, 2020 06:30 PM
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Stories you might have missed

Jun 29, 2020 06:25 PM
Companies & Markets

UOB's TMRW group head Dennis Khoo to leave bank

THE head of the UOB's TMRW digital group, which manages the bank's mobile-only bank operations under the TMRW brand...

Jun 29, 2020 06:25 PM
Energy & Commodities

BP sells petrochemical arm to Ineos for US$5b

[LONDON] British energy group BP, hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic slashing demand for oil, announced Monday the...

Jun 29, 2020 06:21 PM
Garage

Construction tech Ackcio raises pre-Series A funds from Wavemaker and angel investor

ACKCIO, a startup that provides wireless-monitoring solutions for industrial uses, has raised an undisclosed amount...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.