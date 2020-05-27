You are here

EU unveils 750b euro plan for coronavirus recovery

Wed, May 27, 2020 - 8:58 PM

The European Commission unveiled on Wednesday a plan to borrow on the market and then disburse to EU countries 750 billion euros (S$1.17 trillion) in grants and loans to help them recover from their coronavirus slump, giving an immediate boost to the euro.
PHOTO: AFP

Much of the money is...

