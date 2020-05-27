EU unveils 750b euro plan for coronavirus recovery

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
[BRUSSELS] The European Commission unveiled on Wednesday a plan to borrow on the market and then disburse to EU countries 750 billion euros (S$1.17 trillion) in grants and loans to help them recover from their coronavirus slump, giving an immediate boost to the euro.
Much of the money is...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes