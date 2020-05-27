You are here

Home > Government & Economy

EU will propose 750b euro fiscal stimulus package

Wed, May 27, 2020 - 6:19 PM

ym-ursula-270520.jpg
The European Union's (EU) executive arm will propose a new fiscal stimulus package of as much as 750 billion euros (S$1.17 trillion) in an unprecedented push to overcome the deepest recession in living memory, according to an official familiar with the plan. Italian bonds rallied on the news.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[BRUSSELS] The European Union's (EU) executive arm will propose a new fiscal stimulus package of as much as 750 billion euros (S$1.17 trillion) in an unprecedented push to overcome the deepest recession in living memory, according to an official familiar with the plan. Italian bonds rallied on the news.

Of the total amount, 500 billion euros will be distributed in the form of grants to member states, and 250 billion euros could be available in loans, said the person, who asked not to be named, in line with policy. To fund the package, the commission would borrow up to 750 billion euros on financial markets.

Italian bonds rallied, with 10-year yields falling eight basis points to 1.47 per cent, the lowest level in almost two months, while German securities erased gains. The euro snapped losses on the proposal, and was at US$1.0979 as of 10.30am in London.

The long-anticipated blueprint, which will be presented Wednesday by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, will form the central plank of the EU's response to the devastating impact of the coronavirus pandemic. The outbreak, which has claimed hundreds of thousands of lives around the world, has hit every European economy, with the worst-affected predicted to contract by almost 10 per cent this year.

The money would largely fund investment and reforms, while some funds will also go to significantly beef up healthcare and to the EU's poorest regions to help them catch up. The bloc will also offer guarantees from its budget in order to boost private investments via temporary equity support to viable companies or more capital for sectors of strategic importance such as critical infrastructure, technology and healthcare.

SEE ALSO

Don't write off globalisation just yet

An accord on the plan will require the backing of all 27 EU members and could be a watershed moment for the bloc, where financial burden sharing has long been one of the thorniest issues that's held back deeper integration. It could quell concerns that a lack of solidarity is empowering populists threatening the EU's very survival.

An agreement could also relieve some of the pressure on the European Central Bank, which has so far taken the lead in the EU-level response, pledging to buy more than a trillion euros of debt to stabilise markets.

BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

France bans hydroxychloroquine to treat Covid-19

Bank of Japan's bond holdings edge towards the size of Japan's economy

Singapore's Infrastructure Asia, Myanmar ink deal on infrastructure collaboration

India wilts under heatwave

Li Ka-shing defends Hong Kong security law as China's right

Indonesia orders ramp up of tests in new virus hot spot in Java

BREAKING NEWS

May 27, 2020 06:21 PM
Companies & Markets

Covid-19 pushes UnUsUaL Ltd's net profit for FY2020 down 52%

UnUsUaL Limited, the events-production unit of mm2 Asia, posted a net profit of S$6.3 million for the financial year...

May 27, 2020 06:10 PM
Stocks

STI slips 10.82 points to close at 2,519.48; SIA the best performer, SGX is worst

SINGAPORE stocks ended Wednesday on a softer note, with the benchmark Straits Times Index closing at 2,519.48, down...

May 27, 2020 06:04 PM
Government & Economy

France bans hydroxychloroquine to treat Covid-19

[PARIS] The French government on Wednesday cancelled a decree allowing hospital doctors to administer...

May 27, 2020 05:52 PM
Government & Economy

Bank of Japan's bond holdings edge towards the size of Japan's economy

[TOKYO] The Bank of Japan's (BOJ) massive stimulus programme took the size of its government bond holdings to levels...

May 27, 2020 05:42 PM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares close higher on Wednesday

MALAYSIA share prices closed higher on Wednesday, with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up 14.97...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.