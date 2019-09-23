You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Euro zone business growth ground to a halt in Sept

Mon, Sep 23, 2019 - 4:25 PM

doc77889tgo0ew17eksvjf1_doc6x71j8ap25v1hle3261v.jpg
Euro zone business growth has stalled this month, a survey showed on Monday, less than two weeks after outgoing ECB President Mario Draghi pledged indefinite stimulus to revive the bloc's ailing economy.
REUTERS

[LONDON] Euro zone business growth has stalled this month, a survey showed on Monday, less than two weeks after outgoing ECB President Mario Draghi pledged indefinite stimulus to revive the bloc's ailing economy.

Mr Draghi's term comes to an end next month, and on Sept 12 the European Central Bank trimmed its deposit rate further into negative territory and promised bond purchases with no end-date to push borrowing costs even lower.

IHS Markit's Euro Zone Composite Flash Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI), seen as a good guide to economic health, suggested support for the stalling economy is needed.

It sank to 50.4 in September from 51.9 in August and below all forecasts in a Reuters poll that had predicted 51.9. That was just above the 50 mark separating growth from contraction and was its lowest reading since mid-2013.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

A flash services PMI fell to 52.0 from 53.5 while a manufacturing index fell to 45.6 from 47.0. A Reuters poll had predicted 53.3 for services and 47.3 for manufacturing.

Indicating there won't be much improvement soon, a services new business index dropped to 50.9 from 52.3 and a manufacturing new orders index fell to 43.1 from 45.9, a more than seven-year low.

But overall optimism picked up a touch from August's six-year low. The future output index nudged up to 55.7 from 55.4.

REUTERS

Government & Economy

Go East: Germans return home 30 years after Wall's fall

Singapore to avert technical recession in Q3, but support still warranted: DBS

Singapore headline inflation edges up to 0.5% in August; core inflation stays flat

Singapore in world's top 20 for trade growth potential: StanChart study

Trump, Modi vow relentless fight on extremists in mass rally

Torn by Brexit, Labour to vote on way out of the crisis

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly