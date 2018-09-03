You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Euro zone manufacturing growth eases on trade war worries-PMI

Mon, Sep 03, 2018 - 4:19 PM

file6ux6cq6wq77rfj0l95p.jpg
Euro zone manufacturing growth slowed to a near two-year low in August as optimism dwindled amid growing fears of an escalating global trade war, a survey showed on Monday.
NYT

[LONDON] Euro zone manufacturing growth slowed to a near two-year low in August as optimism dwindled amid growing fears of an escalating global trade war, a survey showed on Monday.

However, this edition of the survey should be treated with some caution. It only represents about 70 per cent of the usual sample size as swathes of European factories take a break over the summer months.

IHS Markit's August final manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index dropped to a 21-month low of 54.6 from July's 55.1, unchanged from an initial reading, yet still comfortably above the 50 level that separates growth from contraction.

An output index, which feeds into a composite PMI due on Wednesday and is regarded as a good gauge of economic health, nudged up to 54.7 from 54.4.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"Euro zone factories reported a further solid production gain in August, but prospects dimmed further as growth of new orders hit a two-year low and worries about the outlook deepened," said Chris Williamson, chief business economist at IHS Markit.

Forward-looking indicators such as employment, optimism and new orders all fell, suggesting there would be little if any pick-up in activity this month.

The future output index, which measures optimism, fell from 62.4 to 61.0 - its second lowest reading since late 2015.

Manufacturers are increasingly concerned about a growing global trade dispute. US President Donald Trump has told aides he is ready to impose tariffs on US$200 billion more in Chinese imports.

So to try and drum up demand, factories increased prices at the weakest rate in a year. Official data on Friday showed inflation in the bloc eased to 2.0 per cent last month, supporting the European Central Bank's assessment that a recent spike may only be temporary.

Still, price pressures have built up enough for the ECB to curb some of its measures. The central bank plans to end its bond purchase programme this year, although interest rates are expected remain unchanged for another year.

REUTERS

Government & Economy

Malaysia minister confirms HSR postponed with no fine, says project deferred to 'future date'

Rate hikes in store for Southeast Asia's two biggest economies

Johor proposes reserving 30% of Forest City project for Malaysians: report

Asian factories feel pinch from escalating trade conflict

Singapore, Malaysia agree to defer HSR for two years; no RM500m penalty payment: Report

China August manufacturing growth slows to 14-month low: Caixin PMI

Editor's Choice

BP_CBD_030918_2.jpg
Sep 3, 2018
Government & Economy

GDP still vital tool, but new ways needed to take Singapore's pulse

BP_SG_030918_3.jpg
Sep 3, 2018
Real Estate

Valuations of property stocks down, but it's not time to jump in yet

BT_20180903_LMXTOPLINE3_3549537.jpg
Sep 3, 2018
Companies & Markets

Miyoshi counting on next-gen tech

Most Read

1 Valuations of property stocks down, but it's not time to jump in yet
2 Market value of S'pore stocks shrinks as funds take cover from poor earnings visibility
3 Development charge rates raised by an average of 9.8% for non-landed residential land use
4 Cushman appoints Dennis Yeo as CEO for Singapore, S-E Asia
5 Sabana Reit issues termination notice to tenant over S$2.14m in rental defaults
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_Rail_030918_82.jpg
Sep 3, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore, Malaysia agree to defer HSR for two years; no RM500m penalty payment: Report

BP_Forest City_030918_90.jpg
Sep 3, 2018
Government & Economy

Johor proposes reserving 30% of Forest City project for Malaysians: report

Image 2.jpg
Sep 3, 2018
Real Estate

Johor's Forest City golf course opens even as mega-project's fate is unclear

BP_Lim Guan Eng_030918_67.jpg
Sep 3, 2018
Government & Economy

Malaysian Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng acquitted of corruption charges

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening