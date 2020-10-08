You are here

Europe buys Gilead's remdesivir for 500,000 Covid-19 patients amid supply worries

Thu, Oct 08, 2020 - 5:37 PM

Gilead Sciences said on Thursday it had agreed to sell Europe up to 500,0000 courses of its antiviral drug remdesivir, as the continent scrambles to shore up supplies of one of only two drugs approved to treat Covid-19 patients.
PHOTO: REUTERS

The deal will cover purchases of the drug for the...

