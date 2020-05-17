You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Europe should temporarily ban Chinese takeovers: Germany's Weber

Sun, May 17, 2020 - 12:59 PM

ym-euflag-170520.jpg
The European Union (EU) should impose a temporary ban on Chinese takeovers of companies that are currently undervalued or have business problems because of the coronavirus crisis, the leader of the bloc's largest political alliance said on Sunday.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[BERLIN] The European Union (EU) should impose a temporary ban on Chinese takeovers of companies that are currently undervalued or have business problems because of the coronavirus crisis, the leader of the bloc's largest political alliance said on Sunday.

Manfred Weber, a senior German...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

China, South Korea consult Japan on easing business travel curbs: media

465 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore; 4 are Singaporeans and PRs

Cambodia says all Covid-19 patients recovered, no new cases for a month

18 discharged from D'Resort facility after being cleared of coronavirus: MOH

India's coronavirus infections surpass China, but contagion slowing

China central bank to strengthen monetary policy support for economy, governor says

BREAKING NEWS

May 17, 2020 01:35 PM
Transport

Fiat seeks 6.3b euro state-backed loan for Italy operations

[ROME] Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) said it's in talks to obtain an Italian state-backed credit line of as much...

May 17, 2020 01:09 PM
Government & Economy

China, South Korea consult Japan on easing business travel curbs: media

[TOKYO] China and South Korea have consulted Japan about easing border controls on business travellers to help...

May 17, 2020 12:49 PM
Banking & Finance

HSBC, Citi speed up digital push to ward off Asian upstarts

[HONG KONG] Banks in Asia's financial hubs such as HSBC Holdings and Citigroup are finding that the disruption from...

May 17, 2020 12:36 PM
Transport

Tesla tells employees it has county approval to reopen California plant

[CALIFORNIA] Tesla told employees it received approval to resume operations at its factory after Elon Musk...

May 16, 2020 05:07 PM
Energy & Commodities

China starts new LNG terminal project in Shandong

[HONG KONG] A new liquefied natural gas terminal project has broken ground in Yantai, Shandong Province, China's...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.