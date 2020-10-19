Europe surges past 250,000 virus deaths as Israel lifts lockdown

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
[PARIS] Europe passed the milestone of 250,000 deaths from coronavirus on Sunday, as Israel and Australia's second-largest city of Melbourne began to gradually ease their strict lockdowns.
European nations have ratcheted up restrictions on daily life to tackle soaring infections, with a...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes