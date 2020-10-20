You are here

Europe tightens virus curbs as global cases top 40 million

Tue, Oct 20, 2020 - 6:48 AM

nz_germany_201029.jpg
A number of European countries took urgent new measures on Monday to combat a second wave of coronavirus infections, as the World Health Organization blamed the surge in worldwide cases - now more than 40 million - on countries' failure to quarantine infected people properly.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

...

