You are here

Home > Government & Economy

European Parliament condemns Brunei over "retrograde" death penalty for gay sex

Thu, Apr 18, 2019 - 9:10 PM

[LONDON] The European Parliament on Thursday strongly condemned Brunei for introducing "retrograde" Islamic laws that punish gay sex and adultery with death by stoning.

The Muslim-majority sultanate has drawn global condemnation from the United Nations, governments and a host of celebrities for introducing the latest stage of Sharia laws on April 3. It began rolling out the Islamic criminal laws in 2014.

Along with stoning for sodomy, the laws impose the death penalty on rapists and punish thieves with amputation.

The resolution adopted by the European Parliament "strongly condemns the entry into force of the retrograde Sharia Penal Code; (and) urges the Bruneian authorities to immediately repeal it."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The measure was passed on a show of hands, the parliament said in a statement.

The lawmakers also called on the EU to consider asset freezes and visa bans on the Southeast Asian nation, and to blacklist nine hotels owned the Brunei Investment Agency, including The Dorchester in London and The Beverley Hills Hotel in Los Angeles.

Naqib Adnan, the second secretary of Brunei's embassy to the European Union, declined to comment when reached by phone and said no other officials would comment.

In a letter to MEPs before the vote, Brunei said it "does not criminalise nor has any intention to victimise a person's status based on sexual orientation or belief, including same-sex relations".

The letter said that stoning to death and amputations could only happen if "men of high moral standing and piety" had witnessed the alleged crime beyond all doubt.

A copy of the letter was obtained by the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

Previously homosexuality was illegal in Brunei and punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment, but human rights groups said the changes would allow whipping and stoning for Muslims found guilty of adultery, sodomy and rape.

Brunei has said it would only impose the new penalties when it had strong evidence and that its primary aim was prevention rather than punishment.

"The Brunei government … tries to play down the horrible, horrible setbacks for human rights," Barbara Lochbihler, an MEP and the lead author of the parliamentary resolution, told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

"We cannot exclude the possibility that they start implementing this."

Federica Mogherini, the EU's representative for foreign affairs, said the penalties could not be defended.

"No crime justifies amputation or torture, let alone the death penalty," she told parliament as the resolution was debated on Thursday.

"No person should be punished for loving someone."

Ms Mogherini added that the EU expected Brunei to maintain its de facto moratorium on the death penalty and that it would put pressure on the sultanate bilaterally and at meetings in August.

REUTERS

Government & Economy

US retail sales post biggest gain in 1-1/2 years in March

Indonesia President Joko Widodo declares victory in presidential race

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Japan leaves economy assessment unchanged in April

US labour market remains tight, economy continues to grow - Fed Beige Book

Euro zone businesses started second quarter with tepid growth: PMI

Editor's Choice

BP_SGbanks_180419_6.jpg
Apr 18, 2019
Banking & Finance

Digitalisation push puts Singapore banks in hiring mode

BT_20190418_ANGSGX18_3757092.jpg
Apr 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

China large enough to lift both SGX and HKEx

BP_Wee Cho Yaw_180419_7.jpg
Apr 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

Wee Cho Yaw tightens grip on property assets with UOL's Marina Centre deal

Most Read

1 Cash-flush buyers taking billions off Singapore bourse via privatisations
2 Sing-dollar perps flying off the shelf as prices surge
3 China large enough to lift both SGX and HKEx
4 CWT parent defaults on loan
5 Digitalisation push puts Singapore banks in hiring mode

Must Read

Apr 18, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore firms must innovate quickly but not leave workers behind: Heng Swee Keat

lwx_hwee_180419_65.jpg
Apr 18, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Apr 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

CWT fully redeems its S$100m 3.9% notes

Apr 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

DBS to cease financing of new coal power plants

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening