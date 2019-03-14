You are here

Home > Government & Economy

European parliament deals setback to EU-US trade talks

Thu, Mar 14, 2019 - 8:36 PM
UPDATED Thu, Mar 14, 2019 - 9:25 PM

doc74h5lqsue891eblubmxf_doc742a31yd05w1komttiu8.jpg
The European Parliament on Thursday rejected the EU launching trade talks with the United States, dealing an unexpected blow to efforts by Brussels to avert a trade war with Washington.
EPA

[STRASBOURG] The European Parliament on Thursday failed to back the launch of trade talks between the EU and the United States, dealing an unexpected blow to efforts to avert a trade war.

Pursuing a limited trade deal was the central part of a truce agreed in July when European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker and US President Donald Trump pledged no new tariffs following those on steel and aluminium.

That announcement allowed the two sides to reduce tensions at a time when Mr Trump threatened to impose steep duties on European automobiles - a threat he has renewed in recent weeks.

MEPs meeting in the eastern French city of Strasbourg on Thursday failed to pass an approval of an EU mandate, after a rebellion by lawmakers changed the wording of the text.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

In the final tally, 223 voted against the recommendation to start the talks and 198 in favour, with 37 abstentions.

The European Parliament only has an advisory role with regard to the EU's negotiating mandate, but it will have the final say once an agreement has been concluded.

"We have taken note of the vote, on the draft EU-US negotiating directives. We await the outcome of the discussions in Council," a spokesman for the European Commission, the EU executive, said.

"The Commission will of course involve the European Parliament throughout in this process," he added.

The European Council represents member states.

The setback in parliament comes as debate over the contours of the deal already underlined deep transatlantic divisions, with the US insisting that farming be included - an idea rejected by the EU.

But powerful Germany deeply wants the deal in order to placate Mr Trump and avoid the auto tariffs that would punish the country's cherished exports, a prospect Chancellor Angela Merkel has labelled "frightening".

France however is dragging its feet, fearing that entering trade negotiations with Mr Trump could fire up domestic opposition just months ahead of European elections, set for May 22 to 26.

Paris is especially wary after the failure of talks on TTIP, a far more ambitious transatlantic trade plan, which stalled amid fears a deal with Washington would undermine EU food and health standards.

 

AFP

 

 

 

 

 

20190314T131348Z(PubDate)

EU-US-trade_lead.txt

nnnn

Government & Economy

Trump hails 'unlimited' potential of Britain trade deal

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Brexit delay adds another dimension of damage to UK economy

Singapore, Malaysia agree to suspend overlapping port claims

Retrenchments fall to 7-year low in 2018, employment growth highest since 2014: MOM

China's industrial output slows, unemployment rises

Editor's Choice

BP_ChinaUS_140319_2.jpg
Mar 14, 2019
Government & Economy

China-US trade war biggest wildcard for Singapore economy

BP_Brexit_140319_1.jpg
Mar 14, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singapore firms to ride out Brexit with eye on buy opportunities

BT_20190313_CUTEDGE13_3722108.jpg
Mar 13, 2019
Garage

GGV Capital's Jenny Lee to speak at forum of Cutting Edge thought leaders

Most Read

1 Sibor surge driving mortgage rates up
2 A Changi Airport spin-off may benefit investors more so than Singaporeans
3 Broker's take: Citi Research downgrades SGX to 'sell' as HKSE's China futures contract product may curb profits
4 AEW sells Rivervale Mall for S$230m to SC Capital Partners
5 Singapore's first bitcoin trial: Quoine exchange found liable for reversing B2C2's trades

Must Read

teehai.png
Mar 14, 2019
SME

Tee Hai Chem sells 51% stake to German giant Brenntag as it teams up to go global

teehai.png
Mar 14, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

BP_Retrenchment_140319_55.jpg
Mar 14, 2019
Government & Economy

Retrenchments fall to 7-year low in 2018, employment growth highest since 2014: MOM

Mar 14, 2019
Companies & Markets

Keppel Infrastructure Trust to raise S$450m through placement, preferential offer

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening