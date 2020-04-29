You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Europe's virus lockdowns send confidence plunging at record pace

Wed, Apr 29, 2020 - 10:53 PM

file6ucts0wastcwwzo3212.jpg
The closure of businesses and loss of work across Europe has shattered confidence at companies and households and left the economy in a deep slump.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[BRUSSELS] The closure of businesses and loss of work across Europe has shattered confidence at companies and households and left the economy in a deep slump.

The European Commission's monthly sentiment index plunged by a record in April and is now near the lows recorded during the financial crisis more than a decade ago. Companies are worried about demand, employment expectations have dropped, and job concerns mean consumers are less likely to make major purchases.

The overall index, which goes back to 1985, dropped to 67 from 94.2 in March, just above the 2009 low of 65.5.

The report provides a snapshot of the damage the coronavirus-related restrictions are having on the economy. Governments are aware of the economic cost and are desperately formulating plans to reopen businesses before the damage becomes irreversible.

Separate figures from the European Central Bank showed increased demand for loans from companies as they sought emergency financing to cover rent and wages. Consumer lending slowed as the pandemic hit demand for mortgages and big-ticket items such as cars.

SEE ALSO

Europe: Stock markets jump at open

Some industries have taken a particular hit, such as airlines, hotels and restaurants. IAG SA said Wednesday it will slash the work force at its flagship British Airways by almost 30 per cent to shrink the airline group for a downturn that could last for years.

First-quarter GDP data due this week will provide an insight into the early hit from the lockdowns. In Belgium, the economy shrank almost 4 per cent in the period. Similarly gloomy figures are expected from France, Spain and Italy when they report on Thursday. The ECB will announce its latest policy decision also that day.

BLOOMBERG

Government & Economy

NTUC, Govt and employer federation pledge to safeguard lives and jobs in May Day message

Coronavirus hammered US economy in first quarter

Mentoring platform under investigation for ‘speculative’ claims, ‘opportunistic’ operations: LawSoc

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Britain's PM announces birth of son with partner Carrie Symonds

Singapore visitor arrivals in March lowest since Sars outbreak in 2003

BREAKING NEWS

Apr 29, 2020 10:22 PM
Government & Economy

NTUC, Govt and employer federation pledge to safeguard lives and jobs in May Day message

[SINGAPORE] The labour movement, Government and employers on Wednesday (April 29) pledged their solidarity with...

Apr 29, 2020 10:16 PM
Companies & Markets

UMS’ Penang factory resumes operations amid Covid-19

CONTRACT manufacturer UMS Holdings has resumed normal operations at its factory in Penang, following the Malaysian...

Apr 29, 2020 10:15 PM
Technology

Google makes its video meeting service free to all

[SAN FRANCISCO] Google on Wednesday made its business videoconferencing service free to all users, ramping up...

Apr 29, 2020 10:12 PM
Companies & Markets

DBS names Olivier Lim new lead independent director

OLIVIER Lim Tse Ghow took over as the new lead independent director of DBS Group Holdings from Ho Tian Yee with...

Apr 29, 2020 10:03 PM
Companies & Markets

SPH Reit secures refinancing of S$280m in 5-year loan

SPH Reit (Real Estate Investment Trust) has secured from OCBC the refinancing of an existing S$280 million loan due...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.