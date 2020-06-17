You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Europe's wage schemes shielded households from most income losses

Wed, Jun 17, 2020 - 4:22 PM

doc7b1xpwa32o111xj0z3co_doc78nfk9nnlj810iztjeg8.jpg
Government wage subsidy schemes shielded eurozone households from the majority of income losses during the bloc's pandemic-induced recession, and wage losses are now rapidly diminishing.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[FRANKFURT] Government wage subsidy schemes shielded eurozone households from the majority of income losses during the bloc's pandemic-induced recession, and wage losses are now rapidly diminishing, a European Central Bank study showed on Wednesday.

Under various "short-time work" initiatives, companies can temporarily cut working hours in periods of economic stress and governments pay most of the lost wages in exchange for job guarantees.

Without such arrangements, households in the currency bloc would have lost 22 per cent of their labour income at the height of the lockdown, but the actual loss was only around 7 per cent, the ECB said in an Economic Bulletin article.

"After the end of the lockdowns the low impact period illustrates that the loss in net labour income could diminish to -3 per cent, while short-time work benefits rapidly diminish," the ECB added.

Over 35 million workers in the five biggest euro zone countries may have been on a short-time work scheme at the height of the crisis, the ECB said, a key reason why unemployment rose to just 7.3 per cent in April, half of the rate in the United States.

SEE ALSO

Over 95,000 employers in Singapore to receive S$450m in wage credits by June 30

The scheme, which allowed Germany to emerge from its 2009 recession quicker than most others, preserves jobs, household spending power and corporate margins, expediting any recovery.

"Reducing household income uncertainty is a further channel through which public policy can help to alleviate the adverse effects of the coronavirus pandemic on household spending," the ECB added.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

South Korea to tighten property curbs as home prices surge

Singapore sees 247 new Covid-19 cases, including 5 in the community

Japan eyes high-skilled foreign workers for financial sector

Taiwan to ease virus border controls to let in some business people

Singapore ranks 2nd in Asia, 18th worldwide for ease of doing business: report

MOM says maids can soon spend their rest days outside but should do so on a weekday

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 17, 2020 04:18 PM
Real Estate

South Korea to tighten property curbs as home prices surge

[SEOUL] South Korea said on Wednesday it will further tighten mortgage rules and apply property market curbs to...

Jun 17, 2020 04:15 PM
Garage

Australia venture fund tops A$1 billion after pension backing

[SYDNEY] Australia's largest pensions have backed Square Peg Capital's latest funding round as the firm looks to...

Jun 17, 2020 04:09 PM
Consumer

China's meat importers worry about delays as key port runs Covid-19 tests

[BEIJING] China's meat importers fear clearing delays and a hit to demand after one of the country's major ports...

Jun 17, 2020 04:08 PM
Stocks

China: Shares end nearly flat on Bejing's movement curbs to contain fresh virus cases

[BEIJING] China shares closed little changed on Wednesday, as investors remained cautious due to Beijing's curbs on...

Jun 17, 2020 03:55 PM
Stocks

Seoul: Shares inch higher as retail investors look past North Korea risks

[SEOUL] South Korean shares gained on Wednesday, reversing a more than 1.5 per cent decline in the early session, as...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.