EU's Juncker hails Greek conservatives' election win

[BRUSSELS] Outgoing European Commission chief Jean-Claude Juncker congratulated Greece's conservative opposition leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Sunday for his landslide election win over leftist Alexis Tsipras.

Mr Juncker was head of the EU executive during the bitter process of Greece's financial bailout at the height of the European debt crisis.

Mr Tsipras came to power in 2015 vowing to fight against the austerity policies demanded by EU authorities and international creditors. But he ended up accepting substantial austerity measures in return for the rescue.

Mr Mitsotakis beat Mr Tsipras by a landslide in Sunday's snap vote amid discontent over high taxes.

"I would like to congratulate you on your clear victory in the legislative elections," Mr Juncker wrote on Twitter.

He said helping Greece get through the financial crisis was one of his commission's "proudest achievements".

"A lot has been achieved," Mr Juncker added. "But a lot remains to be done."

AFP