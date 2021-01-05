You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Ex-chairman of China Huarong Asset Management sentenced to death

Tue, Jan 05, 2021 - 9:54 PM

AK_lx_0501.jpg
The former chairman of China Huarong Asset Management has been sentenced to death, a court in the northern city of Tianjin said on Tuesday, in one of the country's highest profile corruption cases.
PHOTO: AFP

[BEIJING] The former chairman of China Huarong Asset Management has been sentenced to death, a court in the northern city of Tianjin said on Tuesday, in one of the country's highest profile corruption cases.

Lai Xiaomin was convicted of receiving or seeking bribes totalling US$276.72 million from 2008 to 2018, when he was also a senior banking regulator, according to the Secondary Intermediate People's Court of Tianjin.

Lai, who was expelled from the ruling Communist Party in 2018, was also convicted on a charge of bigamy.

Reuters was unable to contact Lai or his lawyer for comment.

"Lai Xiaomin was lawless and extremely greedy," the court statement said.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Huarong said its Communist Party committee supports the verdict.

"The severe treatment of Lai Xiaomin reflects the strong determination of the Central Committee with President Xi Jinping as the core to administer the party and its zero tolerance in punishing corruption," the company said in a statement.

The court noted that most of the activity in question took place after the 18th Party Congress in late 2012, referring to an event that sparked a sweeping anti-corruption campaign by soon-to-be President Xi Jinping that became a hallmark of his first term.

"The social harm was huge and the crimes were extremely serious and he should be severely punished according to law,"the court said.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

EU seeks up to 300 million more Pfizer-BioNTech doses

India to cull tens of thousands of birds over avian flu outbreak

SingPost suspends all airmail to UK, destinations that transit via the UK

Police will restrict use of TraceTogether data to 'very serious offences', says Shanmugam

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Issuing limits raised for Singapore government securities and treasury bills

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 5, 2021 09:50 PM
Banking & Finance

Thai central bank to relax forex rules further to curb baht rise

[BANGKOK] Thailand's central bank said on Tuesday it plans to further relax rules on foreign exchange after easing...

Jan 5, 2021 09:42 PM
Government & Economy

EU seeks up to 300 million more Pfizer-BioNTech doses

[BRUSSELS] The European Union is negotiating with Pfizer and BioNTech on a deal that could double their supply of...

Jan 5, 2021 09:15 PM
Companies & Markets

Axington proposes change of auditors

AXINGTON has proposed to change its auditor to Messrs Foo Kon Tan (FKT), following the resignation of its current...

Jan 5, 2021 09:04 PM
Banking & Finance

Lloyd's insurance market closes underwriting floor due to national lockdown

[LONDON] The Lloyd's of London insurance market is closing its underwriting floor due to a third national lockdown,...

Jan 5, 2021 08:33 PM
Garage

Indonesian robo-advisor Bibit raises US$30m from Sequoia Capital India

INDONESIA-BASED robo-advisor Bibit has raised US$30 million of funding from Sequoia Capital India, joined by its...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

SingPost suspends all airmail to UK, destinations that transit via the UK

Singapore financial services fintech GoBear folds business

Issuing limits raised for Singapore government securities and treasury bills

Economists expect retail sales to return to positive growth by February

IMDA seeks more views on draft code for providers of telco, media services

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for