You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Ex-FBI chief Comey to testify to US Congress ahead of election

Fri, Sep 18, 2020 - 6:43 AM

nz_comey_180941.jpg
Former FBI director James Comey, whose investigation into Hillary Clinton's emails shook the final days of the 2016 presidential campaign, will testify to Congress later this month about his role in a probe of Russian election interference.
PHOTO: AFP

[WASHINGTON] Former FBI director James Comey, whose investigation into Hillary Clinton's emails shook the final days of the 2016 presidential campaign, will testify to Congress later this month about his role in a probe of Russian election interference.

Senate Judiciary Committee chairman Lindsey Graham, an ally of President Donald Trump, announced on Thursday that Mr Comey would testify on September 30 - 34 days before November's election - regarding his role in "Crossfire Hurricane," the FBI counter-intelligence investigation into possible links between Mr Trump's campaign and Russia.

Republicans have accused Mr Comey of a double standard in how he treated Mrs Clinton's campaign versus that of Mr Trump.

"The day of reckoning is upon us when it comes to Crossfire Hurricane," Mr Graham said in announcing the hearing in which Mr Comey has agreed to testify "without a subpoena." "He will be respectfully treated, but asked hard questions," Mr Graham said.

While Robert Mueller, the special counsel who in 2017 took over the investigation into Russian election meddling, has declined to appear citing a lack of time to prepare, other key figures may testify, Mr Graham said.

SEE ALSO

Mid-East pact a diplomatic win for Trump, but no electoral lift

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Negotiations were ongoing, he said, on getting Andrew McCabe, a former FBI deputy director who served as acting director after Mr Comey was dismissed by Mr Trump in 2017, and former agent Peter Strzok to appear as witnesses.

Mr Trump, backed by his Republican allies, has repeatedly criticised Mr Comey, Mr McCabe and Mr Strzok.

Last week, Mr Trump tweeted his misspelled fury at Mr Comey, branding him a "disgraced lier and leaker" for launching a "Russia witch hunt."

In December, a US Justice Department report concluded that political bias did not drive the Russia investigation, rebutting Mr Trump's claims that the Federal Bureau of Investigation illegally spied on his campaign.

Attorney General Bill Barr essentially rejected those findings and launched a new probe, results of which may be released in the coming months.

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

UK employers scale back hiring plans for 2021: CBI

Half of Covid-19 patients suffer ongoing fatigue: study

F&B staff crunch returns along with business pickup

Now is the time for China to win friends: Chan Chun Sing

MBS hires law firm to probe over US$1b in money transfers

Electronics rebound will give lasting boost to Singapore exports: Analysts

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 18, 2020 07:07 AM
Government & Economy

UK employers scale back hiring plans for 2021: CBI

[LONDON] Far more British businesses than last year are planning to cut recruitment of new staff or freeze hiring...

Sep 18, 2020 07:02 AM
Technology

As deadline looms, negotiators scramble on TikTok deal structure

[WASHINGTON] Amid a looming deadline set by President Donald Trump, negotiators scrambled to find a new ownership...

Sep 18, 2020 06:50 AM
Technology

Facebook to curb private groups spreading hate, misinformation

[SAN FRANCISCO] Facebook on Thursday said it is cracking down on private groups where hate or misinformation is...

Sep 18, 2020 06:47 AM
Consumer

Moderna shares Covid-19 vaccine trial blueprints, will others follow?

[WASHINGTON] US biotech firm Moderna, one of nine companies in the late stages of clinical trials for a Covid-19...

Sep 18, 2020 06:39 AM
Technology

Twitter tightens security for politicians and journalists

[SAN FRANCISCO] Twitter on Thursday said it is tightening security of high-profile politicians, campaigns and...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Temasek's enhanced stake may fortify minority shareholders' faith in Sembmarine

World Bank's IFC warns of Asia-Pacific 'financial crisis'

Flow of China tech firms to Singapore bodes well for jobs, property sector

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Stocks to watch: Wilmar, Singtel, SGX, Mapletree Commercial Trust, Dyna-Mac, Keppel

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.