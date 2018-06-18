You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Ex-Malaysian PM Najib and family spotted in Langkawi with 30 bags

Mon, Jun 18, 2018 - 8:50 AM

BP_Najib_180618_69.jpg
Malaysians set social media alight when word got around that Najib Razak and his wife Rosmah Mansor had arrived in Langkawi with 30 luggages.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[LANGKAWI] Figuratively speaking, it was a landing that seemed more massive than the famous eagle perched on the island.

Malaysians set social media alight when word got around that Najib Razak and his wife Rosmah Mansor had arrived in Langkawi with 30 pieces of luggage.

Apparently, the former prime minister, his wife and their children had checked into a hotel.

"They arrived by flight at about 7.10pm on Saturday," a source said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"I saw Nawawi, the ex-Barisan Nasional MP. He confirmed that Najib and family just arrived with 30 luggages," claimed one netizen.

One senior hotel manager, who declined to be named, confirmed that the couple and their children had checked into the hotel.

It is believed that Mr Najib will be in Langkawi until June 20 and that he will indulge in golf.

On May 12, three days after the general election, a big crowd gathered at the Subang Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport in Selangor after their alleged flight itinerary to Indonesia was leaked out.

Those who went to the airport wanted to "prevent" Mr Najib from leaving the country.

However, there was no sign of Mr Najib and his wife there. Malaysia's Immigration Department subsequently said that Mr Najib and his family had been barred from leaving the country.

There was further drama when a white multi-purpose vehicle with tinted windows arrived at the airport.

As it turned out, the person inside the car was former minister Shahidan Kassim.

THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

Government & Economy

A northern Chinese powerhouse grapples with a slowdown as credit curbs hit

Cheaper option to High Speed Rail mooted to Malaysian government: report

May back in the breach as Brexit battles resume

May back in the breach as Brexit battles resume

South Korea conducts war games to defend against Japan

Merkel faces ultimatum from ally over migrants

Editor's Choice

BP_DBS_180618_5.jpg
Jun 18, 2018
Companies & Markets

Emerging demand for digital expertise on listed boards

BP_Ropemaker Place_180618_7.jpg
Jun 18, 2018
Real Estate

Ho Bee Land acquires freehold Grade A London property with £650m investment

BT_20180618_VIGRAB18_3473153.jpg
Jun 18, 2018
Companies & Markets

Grab secures S$500m facility from HSBC for vehicle fleet financing

Most Read

1 Mahathir rejects Jho Low deal for immunity: report
2 Emerging prime areas challenge traditional districts 9, 10, 11
3 Ex-Malaysian PM Najib and family spotted in Langkawi with 30 bags
4 US farmers stressed, angry at trade wars
5 Saving Hyflux: stakeholders, patience is vital now
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_ASIA_180618_99.jpg
Jun 18, 2018
Stocks

Asia: Markets tumble as Trump tariffs spark trade war fears; Singapore stocks down 1.6%

BP_SGexp_180618_62.jpg
Jun 18, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore non-oil domestic exports surge 15.5% in May, beating forecasts

BP_SGcondo_180618_116.jpg
Jun 18, 2018
Real Estate

Sales of new private homes jump 53.1% m-o-m in May to 1,121 units

BP_Noble Group_180618_104.jpg
Jun 18, 2018
Companies & Markets

Noble Group halts shares as restructuring hangs in balance

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening