Ex-Malaysian PM Najib's stepson Riza Aziz charged with money laundering

Fri, Jul 05, 2019 - 9:47 AM

Malaysia on Friday charged the Hollywood producer stepson of former prime minister Najib Razak with money laundering linked to state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).
[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysia on Friday charged the Hollywood producer stepson of former prime minister Najib Razak with money laundering linked to state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).

Prosecutors brought five money-laundering charges against Riza Aziz, a co-founder of Hollywood production firm Red Granite Pictures, which was behind the Oscar-nominated film "The Wolf of Wall Street."

Riza pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

Najib founded 1MDB in 2009 and now faces 42 criminal charges related to huge losses at the fund and other state entities. He has pleaded not guilty.

