You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Ex-Starbucks CEO aims to oust Trump in 2020

Mon, Jan 28, 2019 - 4:32 PM

file6uei2xzr1frkovdihbe.jpg
Billionaire former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz said in a TV interview that he is looking into running against Donald Trump in 2020 as an independent presidential candidate.
REUTERS

[WASHINGTON] Billionaire former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz said in a TV interview that he is looking into running against Donald Trump in 2020 as an independent presidential candidate.

"I am seriously thinking of running for president," Schultz told the CBS news show "60 Minutes" late Sunday.

The self-described "lifelong Democrat" said he "will run as a centrist independent outside of the two-party system."

According to Schultz, 65, "We're living at a most fragile time."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Not only is Trump "not qualified to be the president," but Republicans and Democrats "are consistently not doing what's necessary on behalf of the American people and are engaged, every single day, in revenge politics."

Schultz grew up in a working class neighborhood in New York City, but made his fortune when he moved to the northwestern state of Washington in the 1980s and built Starbucks into a global coffee shop behemoth.

Schultz blamed both parties for the country's US$21.5 trillion debt, which he portrayed as "a reckless example" of the "failure of their constitutional responsibility."

Schultz dismissed fears that his bid could split the opposition vote and result in a second term for Trump.

"I want to see the American people win. I want to see America win," Schultz told CBS.

At least one Democratic presidential hopeful, Texan Julian Castro, told CNN that if Schultz runs "it would provide Donald Trump with his best hope of getting reelected."

According to Castro, "I don't think that would be in the best interest of our country."

While third-party candidates in US politics often face insurmountable odds, they have played the role of spoilers.

In 1992 conservative billionaire Ross Perot siphoned enough votes away from George H.W. Bush to hand the presidency to Democrat Bill Clinton.

And Democrats blame consumer advocate Ralph Nader for taking votes away from Democrat Al Gore in the 2000 election, allowing Republican George W. Bush to become president. Nader rejects the accusation.

AFP

Government & Economy

Boris Johnson tells UK's May: Ditch the Irish backstop and get support

US growth outlook weakens in survey of business economists

Suu Kyi to investors: Myanmar is open for business

Australian's detention in China 'not linked to Canberra policies'

Budget 2019 expected to support vulnerable PMETs: DBS economist

Chinese rights lawyer jailed for 'subversion'

Editor's Choice

BP_OCBC_280119_2.jpg
Jan 28, 2019
Companies & Markets

OCBC eyeing forex fray for overseas travel spending

BP_NYSE_280119_3.jpg
Jan 28, 2019
Stocks

Cloudy outlook for US stocks in 2019, mixed messages everywhere

BT_20190128_JNBREXIT28_3679873.jpg
Jan 28, 2019
Government & Economy

EU's tough stance reinforces views of some Brexiteers

Most Read

1 Singapore's factory output ends on a weak note
2 Singapore private property market set to face demand tests in 2019
3 Singapore to tighten audit, valuation rules
4 Too many cooks: The heat is on in the catering business
5 Retail property market may be on stronger recovery footing

Must Read

shenton way zaobao.jpg
Jan 28, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Budget 2019 expected to support vulnerable PMETs: DBS economist

Jan 28, 2019
Real Estate

Completed condo prices inch up 0.1% in December, first increase since August: NUS index

Jan 28, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hot stock: Y Ventures down 21% on accounting errors for H1 2018 earnings

Jan 28, 2019
Transport

Lufthansa launches Singapore innovation hub, its first outside Germany

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening