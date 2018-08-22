You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Ex-Trump lawyer Cohen, in guilty plea, says made payments at candidate's direction

Wed, Aug 22, 2018 - 6:04 AM

doc71k0w0501g0mnl8leop_doc71k0x5onfgg1ejeajetf.jpg
Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump's former personal attorney and fixer, exits federal court, August 21, 2018 in New York City. Cohen reached an agreement with prosecutors, pleading guilty to charges involving bank fraud, tax fraud and campaign finance violations.
PHOTO: AFP

[NEW YORK] US President Donald Trump's former personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, pleaded guilty in New York on Tuesday to campaign finance violations and other charges, saying he made payments to influence the 2016 election at the direction of a candidate for federal office.

Cohen, 51, appearing in federal court in Manhattan, pleaded guilty to one count of willfully causing an unlawful corporate campaign contribution and one count of making an excessive campaign contribution.

He said he arranged to make payments "for (the) principal purpose of influencing (the) election" at the direction of a candidate for federal office. He did not give the candidate's name.

Cohen, who agreed to a plea bargain with federal prosecutors earlier in the day, also pleaded guilty to five counts of tax fraud and one count of making false statements to a financial institution.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Cohen's deal includes a possible prison sentence of up to five years and three months, Judge William Pauley III said during the hearing. Judge Pauley scheduled sentencing for Dec 12 and set bail at US$500,000.

The guilty pleas came in the same hour that a federal jury in Alexandria, Virginia, convicted former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort of eight charges of tax and bank fraud and failing to disclose foreign bank accounts.

The Manafort conviction resulted from US Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election and possible coordination with the Trump campaign.

The probe also led to a referral from Mr Mueller about Cohen to federal prosecutors in New York, who began their own probe of the longtime Trump lawyer.

Mr Trump has repeatedly denied any collusion and has called the Mueller investigation a witch hunt. Russia has denied meddling in the election. US intelligence agencies have concluded Moscow interfered.

Cohen was one of Mr Trump's closest associates for more than a decade. He worked as his personal attorney at the Trump Organization and continued to advise the president after the election. But their relationship had frayed in recent months.

In court on Tuesday, Cohen's voice cracked as he answered questions from Judge Pauley.

Asked a standard question about whether he had consumed any alcohol or drugs before making his guilty plea, Cohen said he had had only a glass of 12-year-old Glenlivet, single-malt scotch with dinner the night before.

REUTERS

Government & Economy

Govt to gather feedback on new housing initiatives: Lawrence Wong

Singapore real estate will endure as popular asset class

Fed should do more to help boost the economy: Trump

Denis Tang to be new CPIB director from Oct 1

Singapore and Zhejiang will commit to open trade with bilateral deals: Sim Ann

Mahathir to scrap China-backed projects worth US$22b

Editor's Choice

file715dt1dm7jrmb8x21yt.jpg
Aug 21, 2018
Government & Economy

GST, tax hikes could help fund new healthcare, housing initiatives

BT_20180821_ABSTRATEGY10_3537947.jpg
Aug 21, 2018
Government & Economy

Africa's a growth market, but it's a long-term play

bankfile.jpg
Aug 21, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX firms' Aug buybacks exceed S$100m

Most Read

1 Government studying more CPF use for older HDB flats; lease buyback to be extended to all flats
2 New public housing, healthcare schemes to tackle concerns
3 Early redevelopment scheme 'gives owners of ageing flats viable exit option'
4 Freehold HDB leases would be 'socially divisive': PM Lee
5 GST, tax hikes could help fund new healthcare, housing initiatives
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

SIA.jpg
Aug 21, 2018
Companies & Markets

SIA brand set for makeover; Singapore carrier seeking creative partner

SIA.jpg
Aug 21, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Aug 21, 2018
Stocks

SGX partners M-Daq to roll out prototype for multi-currency securities trading

Aug 21, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore police recover over S$27m linked to China's Ezubao Ponzi scheme

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening