You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Ex-Worldcom CEO Ebbers granted early release from jail due to ill health

Thu, Dec 19, 2019 - 6:21 AM

nz_ebbers_191229.jpg
Disgraced former Worldcom chief executive Bernard Ebbers will be released from prison early due to his poor health, a US prosecutor in Manhattan said on Wednesday.
PHOTO: AP

[NEW YORK] Disgraced former Worldcom chief executive Bernard Ebbers will be released from prison early due to his poor health, a US prosecutor in Manhattan said on Wednesday.

Ebbers, 78, has served about 13 years of his original 25-year sentence following his 2005 conviction as the mastermind of one of the biggest accounting frauds in history.

Worldcom went under in 2002 following an US$11 billion fraud scheme that was part of a wave of scandals in the early 2000s that spurred new anti-corruption laws in the US Congress.

Ebbers' family had sought a compassionate early release, saying he suffered severe mental and physical deterioration and experienced drastic loss of weight this year.

Prosecutors argued that Ebbers, who has been imprisoned in Fort Worth, Texas, had exaggerated his mental deterioration.

AFP

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Government & Economy

Bushfire state of emergency declared in Australia

India leads world in pollution-linked deaths: study

Bolivia orders arrest of ex-president Morales

Solemnity, tension for Trump impeachment reckoning

Singapore malls evolve to stay relevant despite online shopping threat

Japan raises economic growth forecast for next fiscal year

BREAKING

Dec 19, 2019 06:59 AM
Government & Economy

Bushfire state of emergency declared in Australia

[SYDNEY] Authorities declared a seven-day state of emergency in Australia's New South Wales state Thursday as a...

Dec 19, 2019 06:57 AM
Government & Economy

India leads world in pollution-linked deaths: study

[WASHINGTON] India leads the world in pollution-linked deaths followed by China and Nigeria, according to a report...

Dec 19, 2019 06:55 AM
Energy & Commodities

Researchers say may have found cause of mad cow disease

[PARIS] Researchers said on Wednesday they believe they may have found the cause of mad cow disease, while stressing...

Dec 19, 2019 06:52 AM
Government & Economy

Bolivia orders arrest of ex-president Morales

[LA PAZ] Bolivia's attorney general on Wednesday ordered the arrest of exiled former president Evo Morales after the...

Dec 19, 2019 06:49 AM
Government & Economy

Solemnity, tension for Trump impeachment reckoning

[WASHINGTON] As lawmakers trickled into the US House of Representatives Wednesday to debate the impeachment of...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly