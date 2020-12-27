You are here

Expanded vaccinations to begin in UK on Jan 4: Telegraph

Sun, Dec 27, 2020 - 3:04 PM

[SAN FRANCISCO] Oxford and Astrazeneca's Covid-19 vaccine will be rolled out across the UK starting Jan 4, the Telegraph reports, citing plans that ministers are drawing up. The government is hoping for two million people to get their first dose of the vaccine from Oxford/Astrazeneca or Pfizer...

Europe rolls out vaccines in bid to leave pandemic behind

Japan aims to eliminate petrol vehicles by mid-2030s, boost green growth

Investigators search home in Nashville bomb probe

China's industrial profits grow robustly, seventh straight rise

Trump refuses to budge over aid bill, imperiling jobless benefits for millions

Concord International Hospital ordered to stop healthcare services for lapses in patient safety

Dec 27, 2020 02:48 PM
BioNTech will work with others to boost vaccine capacity: CEO

[ANKARA] BioNTech chief executive Ugur Sahin said his company would be open to cooperating with others as it looks...

Dec 27, 2020 02:40 PM
Bitcoin miners in Nordic region get a boost from cheap power

[STOCKHOLM] The Nordic region once again has become a lucrative place to mine cryptocurrencies, thanks to a plunge...

Dec 27, 2020 02:23 PM
Adios Maradona and the best ever Bond: Notable deaths in 2020

[PARIS] From legendary actors Kirk Douglas and Sean Connery to matriarch of the US Supreme Court Ruth Bader Ginsberg...

Dec 27, 2020 01:36 PM
Europe rolls out vaccines in bid to leave pandemic behind

[LONDON] Europe launches a cross-border vaccination programme of unprecedented scale on Sunday as part of efforts to...

Dec 27, 2020 01:27 PM
Australian lobster sector claws back trade after China ban

[FREMANTLE] Even in the scorching Australian summer sun, long queues of customers snake around Fremantle harbour - a...

